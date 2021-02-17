Hartsville's first female mayor fondly remembered

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Hartsville’s first and only female mayor, Dr. Flora Autrey Carmichael “Flossie” Hopkins has died.
A native of Mullins, Hopkins moved to Hartsville in 1963. She had a lasting and positive impact on the community and the people whose lives she touched as an educator, civic leader, mentor and friend.
Hopkins died on Jan. 25. She was 81. A celebration of her life will be held later in the summer or early fall.
Hopkins was the mayor of Hartsville from May 1993 to November 2001. She served two terms and helped lead the city to its distinction as an All-American City. She continued her civic impact by serving as a member of the Pee Dee District Judicial Review Committee, Board of Directors of the South Carolina Municipal Association, Byerly Foundation Board, Board of Presbyterian Home, Darlington County Council on Aging, Darlington County Mental Health Board and Director of the South Carolina School Boards Association.
“Mayor Hopkins was instrumental in starting the wave of progress we’re seeing now in Hartsville,” said Mayor Mel Pennington. “She was a dear friend and mentor, and her advice was always timely. Hartsville will not forget her leadership, or her passion for making it the place we call home.”
“She was always a voice of reason and support, and her contributions to our city are still being felt today,” said Hon. Michael Holt, a former mayor of Hartsville.
Hartsville City Clerk Sherron Skipper said Hopkins was a joy to work with.
“She was a breath of fresh air,” Skipper said.
“It was an incredible honor to be able to work with Flossie when she served Hartsville as mayor,” said Bill Bruton, a former city manager of Hartsville under Hopkins. “She was thoughtful, kind and community minded, while at the same time being very focused on improving the government and the community. She was always wanting to do what was right and very dedicated in her drive to make Hartsville the best place in the state. I remember many times when she was able to use her great personality to convince others to support a project or provide assistance to the community.
“People liked being around her, and those of us who worked with her loved being around her. She had a way about her that made you feel that she really cared about you and wanted the best for you and your family. She was authentic. Flossie also had a great, sometimes dry, sense of humor that made me smile on countless occasions. I was blessed in being able to have her as a boss, mentor and friend.”
Hopkins contributed so much to Hartsville and left a great legacy of public service. She was also one wonderful lady who will be greatly missed, Bruton said.
“She was my seventh grade science teacher,” said City Councilman Johnny Andrews.
As a teacher, Andrews said Hopkins was fair and made the lesson exciting. He said it was a time when students were transitioning from elementary to middle school, and she eased them into it. She got students on board, he said.
“She had the students’ interest at heart and was a super teacher; one that if you look on your school career you would say that she influenced your life in some way,” Andrews said.
As an adult, Andrews worked with Hopkins when she was mayor and he a member of city council. He said she always brought everything to council and then asked “What is the wish of council?” He said she didn’t impose her will.
“She always had that vision for Hartsville,” Andrews said.
“Mayor Flossie Hopkins was a key player on Hartsville’s 1996 All American City team,” said Nancy McGee, then the Chamber of Commerce president and writer/director of the All-America City presentation script. “It was her leadership, along with City Manager Bill Bruton, that steered Hartsville through a planning process that led to our town being named among the 30 finalists. Then Flossie traveled along with the rest of us to Fort Worth, Texas, to lead our presentation that resulted in our being named an All-America City for the first time.”
“They were pretty progressive at that time, and we are probably seeing the benefits of it some 20 years later,” Andrews said.
“Flossie brought a most unique perspective to looking at our Hartsville community because of her in-depth experience as the mayor … and her leading the schools as an assistant superintendent,” said Richard Puffer, executive director of the Byerly Foundation. “She also brought the perspective of a mother and the empathy of a mother. I remember her on a couple of occasions taking up the cause of single mothers, particularly poor single mothers who she would tell people in her experience were doing for their children with things like two and three jobs as well as caring for the kids that they did not have time for things like PTA meetings, because they were already at work or getting ready to go to work. I remember her ability to very non-confrontationally help people see different sides to their issues in both schools and in cities not usually by telling but by asking particular questions as how they would handle something or how they would feel in a certain set of circumstances.
“Beyond the fact that Flossie really cared about the things she was involved with and gave herself to them, she brought a way of looking at problems to both school situations and municipal situations and even Byerly Foundation situations that was different and valuable,” Puffer said. “Her method was often to ask everyone to take a step or two back from the immediate flare up and ask ourselves what issue was really on the table before us. And she would help the discussion come to solutions that were often much more constructive to the long-run objective than just making someone happy or unhappy in the present moment. She was a real leader, and she was also a trailblazer for feminine leadership in both the school system and municipal politics. She was leading when it was not always thought of as cool for a woman to have the leadership reins.”
Hopkin’s career in education spanned decades from elementary school to the college level. Her career included numerous roles at Coker College (University) as an associate professor, chairman of the Education Department and member of the Coker College Board of Trustees and Coker College Board of Visitors.
Hopkins was an adjunct faculty member of the University of South Carolina and South Carolina State University and Board of Visitors of the University of South Carolina.
Her career also included positions in the Darlington County School District as a classroom teacher, curriculum specialist, associate superintendent of curriculum and instruction and member of the Darlington County School Board.
Rainey Knight said they worked together on several levels in the Darlington County School District, starting when they both were an associate superintendent of curriculum and instruction, Hopkins for the elementary grades and Knight for high school. Knight said they both came to the district in 1993. She said this was not Hopkins’ first time at the district level. She was in the classroom and came back.
“We worked together for more than 10 years,” Knight said. “She was extremely intelligent and had a quick wit. In so many ways she was my mentor.”
Knight said when she became superintendent, Hopkins was her assistant superintendent.
Knight said her ability to take a problem and come up with an answer was amazing.
Knight said Hopkins would say when a problem arose “just wait ‘til it is over, and we will deal with it.”
The two kept in touch after they both retired from the school district. Knight said Hopkins liked to travel and visit her children and grandchildren, but when they did see each other, she knew two things would happen – she would learn new things and laugh a lot.
“Flossie Hopkins was passionate about education and her community,” McGee said. “There was never any doubt that she had Hartsville’s best interest at heart in all she did as mayor. Flossie was one who was never after the credit, just getting the right thing done. She had a great sense of humor, never seemed to take herself too seriously.”
The people who knew Hopkins the best were her two daughters.
“Even though mom meant so much to so many, we were the most fortunate recipients of her hard work, sense of humor, love and kindness,” said Courtney Mann, her daughter. “She was such a role model for us. One of the things I appreciate more now as a parent is the fact that she had expectations rather than a lot of rules; however, she always provided the love and support we needed to succeed. She taught us to enjoy our successes and cope with our failures.”
Her daughter Amy Gorman said, “As a mother, I find myself patterning my parenting after mom’s. She fostered our independence as children and encouraged us to make our own decisions. She always wanted us to go and do and make a difference. She surrounded us with love but gave us wings. We always knew she was there if we needed her. Going forward, it will be hard not having her there for her love, support and witty wisdom.”
Hopkins was a 1957 graduate of Dillon High School and received her BA and MEd degrees in elementary education and a PhD in educational administration with a cognate in political science from the University of South Carolina.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Hartsville, where she served as an elder, pastor’s aid and member of the Administration Committee. She was a member of the Hartsville Thursday Study Club, Pine and Lake Garden Club, Hartsville Community Concert Association and past president of the Hartsville Arts Council.
She authored a series of children's books, was an avid reader and an accomplished pianist.
Born on April 12, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Autrey Carmichael and the late Mary Thelma Rogers Carmichael.
She is survived by daughters, Courtney Louise Hopkins Mann (Scott) of Raleigh, Amy Carmichael Hopkins Gorman (Kevin) of Atlanta, grandchildren Meredith Hopkins Mann, Davis Carmichael Mann, Catherine Carmichael Gorman and Duncan McQuilkin Gorman, and sister Mary Mac Carmichael Stephens of Dillon.