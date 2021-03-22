Health care workers have had a challenging year

HARTSVILLE – The past year has been a strain, physically and mentally, on most workers, but none more than those employed in the health care industry.
Jonathan Jones has worked in the respiratory therapy department at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center for the past 21 years. Jones said he has never experienced anything like the past year with the COVID pandemic.
His department works with ICU, the emergency room and other areas of the hospital, offering life support services to critically ill patients, some on life support with COVID-19.
“With COVID, our work has increased tremendously,” Jones said. “We have doubled the staff and seen so many, so many sick people.”
He said everyone in his department has worked long hours.
“It has been hectic, long days, missed meals and few days off,” Jones said.
Jones said the hardest thing has been seeing the severity of the illness in patients, especially the elderly. He said most of the patients who didn’t make it were over 50 years of age. He said they often came in talking to you and within 48 hours it was a “train wreck.” He said while health care workers tried their best, there was little knowledge of the disease in the beginning.
“We have seen so many people die from this,” he said. “We did our best. A lot of tears have been shed.”
This has been a very emotional and mentally draining year for hospital workers, he said.
Fortunately, Jones said, things appear to be getting better. They know more about the disease, and the vaccine seems to be working.
“Most everyone I know is taking the vaccine,” he said.
Jones said he considers the risk of COVID to outweigh the risk of getting the vaccine.
“We are seeing fewer patients and less severity,” he said.
This could be due to several things, including the vaccine, he said.
Going forward, Jones said he believes the number of cases will go down and be less severe due to the vaccine but that the virus will be with us.
“I think it is going to be an ongoing thing like the flu,” he said.
Jones did caution that we are not out of the woods yet. He said 11 states are suddenly seeing an uptick in the past two weeks.
“That is disturbing,” he said.
For the hospital workers in his department, Jones said things have started to slow down the past two weeks. There is less overtime; people are getting to take time away from the hospital to recharge.
“Every hospital is in the same boat,” he said. “This slowdown is allowing us to breathe and get our minds off of this difficult time.”
Jones said the hospital staff and administration have been wonderful through it all. He said a team of nurses with iPads kept the patients and their families in touch with face chat.
He said it is difficult for family to have to go by what they are told and not see their loved ones for themselves.
“Doctors have been outstanding and shown great compassion for their patients and their families,” he said.
He said the director of his department was “the best” and the administration had nothing but an “open ear” for the needs of the staff and the patients.
“The administration has bent over backwards to get us what we need,” Jones said.
He said everyone asked, “What can we do?”
As the health care industry goes forward, Jones said they have learned a lot and still have much to learn about this virus, including how a person’s blood type might have something to do with getting the virus.
Jones is a native of Hartsville. He said he did everything he could to keep his family safe, changing his clothes in the garage when he came home and quickly showering. Yet, in January he ended up getting COVID.
“I don’t think I got it from work,” he said.
Shannon McPherson, RN, a clinical coordinator in the emergency department at Carolina Pines, said in her 25 years with the Carolina Pines/Byerly she hasn’t seen anything like past year with COVID.
She said it has been stressful, challenging and a learning experience for the health care worker.
McPherson said in the beginning people were fearful, afraid and anxious.
“Originally, it was just the fear of the unknown,” she said. “We had never had a virus that spread so quickly.”
She said there was nothing to compare.
She said it spread quickly with devastating results. McPherson said they weren’t prepared for the number of people showing up in need of critical care.
“We have learned a new way of doing things during COVID,” she said.
Prior to COVID, McPherson said they worked from protocols and standard practices.
“With COVID we were learning as we go,” McPherson said.
She said they had to learn “pretty quickly.”
Everything has completely changed from the beginning of the virus to now, McPherson said.
“In the beginning we had more patients on ventilators and treated them the way we treated patients before COVID,” she said. “Now we rarely put someone on the ventilator. We have other treatment with better outcomes, new medications, things that have been developed since the beginning (of COVID).”
She said they have learned to wear masks, the importance of handwashing and cleaning.
“My hope with the vaccine is that it keeps people out of the hospital,” she said. “I think we feel safer with policies now in place. I don’t know where we are going with masks. We may be wearing them for a long time. We have learned a lot of lessons. I feel hopeful.”
McPherson said health care workers have met some big challenges in the past year and have learned a lot.
“I feel like we have done a good job,” she said.
McPherson said it feels like they have come full circle. She said in the beginning they need more staff, more critical care workers and respiratory therapists, but the pool from which to hire more staff was small. She said they had to find their own way to work with the people they had.
“We have learned a lot about each other, pulled together as a team,” she said. “I have never seen anything like it. I am proud of our team.”
McPherson said the administration did an outstanding job of taking care of their needs.
“We had all the PPE we needed,” she said. “We were never told we couldn’t get something we needed.”
McPherson said they had people working in the trenches at the bedside who hadn’t been in that position in a long time, but they gladly pitched in to help.
“Everyone was so supportive,” she said. “We are a small hospital, and our resources are not vast.”
McPherson said, “Thankfully we are seeing a decrease in admissions.”
She said this could be due to better treatments, outpatient options, doing a better job on the front end to keep people from getting critically ill and the vaccine.
“The vaccine gives us hope,” she said.
McPherson said she would be remiss if she did not acknowledge the outpouring support from the community, the businesses and everyone that reached out to see what they could do to help. They stepped up with additional masks, food and encouragement.