Health care workers have had a challenging year

This has been a very emotional and mentally draining year for hospital workers, he said.

Fortunately, Jones said, things appear to be getting better. They know more about the disease, and the vaccine seems to be working.

“Most everyone I know is taking the vaccine,” he said.

Jones said he considers the risk of COVID to outweigh the risk of getting the vaccine.

“We are seeing fewer patients and less severity,” he said.

This could be due to several things, including the vaccine, he said.

Going forward, Jones said he believes the number of cases will go down and be less severe due to the vaccine but that the virus will be with us.

“I think it is going to be an ongoing thing like the flu,” he said.

Jones did caution that we are not out of the woods yet. He said 11 states are suddenly seeing an uptick in the past two weeks.

“That is disturbing,” he said.

For the hospital workers in his department, Jones said things have started to slow down the past two weeks. There is less overtime; people are getting to take time away from the hospital to recharge.