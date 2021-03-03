Henry McMaster to appear at McLeod and Darlington Raceway vaccination event

McMaster, whose parents were born in nearby Florence, will appear with Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp, McLeod Regional Medical Center Senior Vice President and Administrator Will McLeod, and McLeod Regional Medical Center chief medical officer Jeremy Robertson at 3 p.m. Friday.

The vaccination event is set to be the largest such event held to date in the Pee Dee. There are plans to distribute 5,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine at the event including specific slots for Florence One Schools teachers.