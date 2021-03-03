 Skip to main content
Henry McMaster to appear at McLeod and Darlington Raceway vaccination event
Henry McMaster to appear at McLeod and Darlington Raceway vaccination event

DARLINGTON, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will make an appearance at the McLeod and Darlington Raceway vaccination event Friday afternoon. 

McMaster, whose parents were born in nearby Florence, will appear with Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp, McLeod Regional Medical Center Senior Vice President and Administrator Will McLeod, and McLeod Regional Medical Center chief medical officer Jeremy Robertson at 3 p.m. Friday. 

The vaccination event is set to be the largest such event held to date in the Pee Dee. There are plans to distribute 5,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine at the event including specific slots for Florence One Schools teachers. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

