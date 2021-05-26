Henry McMaster tours three Darlington County businesses

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster got a firsthand look at three Darlington County businesses Monday afternoon.

McMaster, South Carolina’s 117th governor, toured Integrated Systems in Darlington and Sonoco’s Innovating Packaging Studio and Impact Imaging on Monday afternoon.

He called his trip through Darlington County “really fascinating.”

“There’s a lot of talent in these places,” McMaster said. “South Carolina’s got talent. When people come from other states, they come to work in these places in South Carolina.”

He called Sonoco a great story. He said the company started in the 1890s and has grown and grown and is determined to stay in the Palmetto State.

“This just shows the talent that we have in South Carolina,” McMaster said. “We understand in South Carolina that South Carolina’s business is business.”

He added that South Carolina is getting to be more and more the place to be. McMaster cited the 2021 PGA Championship as an example.

