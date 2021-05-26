 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Henry McMaster tours three Darlington County businesses
0 comments

Henry McMaster tours three Darlington County businesses

{{featured_button_text}}
McMaster

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks after touring three Darlington County businesses Monday afternoon.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN,

MORNING NEWS

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster got a firsthand look at three Darlington County businesses Monday afternoon.

McMaster, South Carolina’s 117th governor, toured Integrated Systems in Darlington and Sonoco’s Innovating Packaging Studio and Impact Imaging on Monday afternoon.

He called his trip through Darlington County “really fascinating.”

“There’s a lot of talent in these places,” McMaster said. “South Carolina’s got talent. When people come from other states, they come to work in these places in South Carolina.”

He called Sonoco a great story. He said the company started in the 1890s and has grown and grown and is determined to stay in the Palmetto State.

“This just shows the talent that we have in South Carolina,” McMaster said. “We understand in South Carolina that South Carolina’s business is business.”

He added that South Carolina is getting to be more and more the place to be. McMaster cited the 2021 PGA Championship as an example.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert