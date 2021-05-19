Historical marker to be placed at Hough Hotel site

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The South Carolina African American Heritage Commission will unveil a South Carolina historical marker at the Hough Hotel, 315 Jasper Ave. in Hartsville, at 11 a.m. Monday.

The Hough Hotel was built in 1946 by Frank Hough and served the African American community as a restaurant, hotel, grocery store and nightclub until it closed in 1989. It was then converted and served as low-income housing for approximately 20 years.

The South Carolina African American Heritage Commission received a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture to erect 20 South Carolina historical markers in rural communities across the state. The Hough Hotel marker is the first to be installed.

The South Carolina African American Heritage Commission was created in 1993 by the South Carolina General Assembly for the identification and promotion of the preservation of African American historic sites, structures buildings culture of the African American experience in South Carolina and to enhance the efforts of the South Carolina Department of Archives and History.

For more information about the South Carolina African American Heritage Commission call Jannie Harriot at 843-332-3589 or visit scdah.sc.gov/historic-preservation/resources/african-american-heritage/south-carolina-african-american-heritage.