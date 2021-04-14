Home Team Axe Throwing opens on West Carolina Avenue

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Nicholas Biers and Evan Bachman came to Hartsville as students at Coker University where they played sports — Biers a member of the golf team and Bachman the lacrosse team — fell in love with the community and decided to remain after graduation in 2020.
Biers is from Lexington. Bachman comes from Simpsonville. They both majored in business.
“I loved it so much I wanted to stay forever,” Biers said.
He said they both dream of raising a family here one day.
He said they took advantage of this opportunity to offer the community a place to come have fun. And he hopes the community will support them in this endeavor as a small business to thrive and make their dream come true.
Although they both have full-time jobs, the men decided to open Home Team Axe Throwing at 912 W. Carolina Ave. in the former Fifth Street Cleaners location on Carolina. The doors opened on April 3.
Open only one day, they had to close due to a broken front window. On Thursday the business reopened with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce.
Axe throwing is a relatively new activity to this area, Briers said. He said it is a game anyone can play. Points are earned by throwing an axe at a target.
Bachman said a competitor tries to hit the bullseye or as near as possible. Teams can compete or families can play for fun.
Both men said they are still perfecting their skills of axe throwing.
There are two axes at each station, a one- and a two-hand axe. The person throwing the axe stands 12 feet away from the target. There are four lanes with targets that are separated from each other.
Biers said they also have Velcro sets for small children or those who can’t throw an axe.
Seating is available for those who want to watch. Drinks are available.
The first day of business was excellent, Biers said.
“A lot of people came out to support us the first day,” he said.
Home Team Axe Throwing is open seven days a week from 5 to 10 p.m. weekdays; noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 2 to 7 p.m. on Sunday.