Home Team Axe Throwing opens on West Carolina Avenue

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Nicholas Biers and Evan Bachman came to Hartsville as students at Coker University where they played sports — Biers a member of the golf team and Bachman the lacrosse team — fell in love with the community and decided to remain after graduation in 2020.

Biers is from Lexington. Bachman comes from Simpsonville. They both majored in business.

“I loved it so much I wanted to stay forever,” Biers said.

He said they both dream of raising a family here one day.

He said they took advantage of this opportunity to offer the community a place to come have fun. And he hopes the community will support them in this endeavor as a small business to thrive and make their dream come true.

Although they both have full-time jobs, the men decided to open Home Team Axe Throwing at 912 W. Carolina Ave. in the former Fifth Street Cleaners location on Carolina. The doors opened on April 3.

Open only one day, they had to close due to a broken front window. On Thursday the business reopened with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce.