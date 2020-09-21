 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hospital bed occupancy rate still high in Pee Dee
0 comments
breaking top story

Hospital bed occupancy rate still high in Pee Dee

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Acute hospital bed occupancy in the Pee Dee is at 79.4% in the Pee Dee.

That’s down from 92% on July 24, but it’s still the highest rate of any region in the state, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The rate in the Midlands is 77.7%. The rate in the Lowcountry is 77.4%. The rate in the Upstate is 69.6%.

In the Pee Dee, the rate in Marion County is 100%, as all 40 beds in the county are occupied. In Dillon County, 39 of 42 beds are occupied (92.9%).

In Florence County, 574 of 682 beds are occupied (84.2%). In Darlington County, 69 of 113 beds are occupied (61.1%). In Williamsburg County, 11 or 21 beds are occupied (52.4%).

On Monday, DHEC announced 393 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 14 new probable cases, 13 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 134,884, probable cases to 3,240, confirmed deaths to 3,040 and probable deaths to 172.

In Florence County, 19 new cases and two deaths were reported Monday. In Dillon County, 18 new cases and one death were reported.

In Marion County, 12 cases were reported, followed by Darlington County (five), Williamsburg County (four) and Marlboro County (1).

There are 583 testing opportunities available statewide. Currently, there are 347 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 31, and there are 236 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

As of Sunday, a total of 1,241,532 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.

The total number of individual test results reported Sunday to DHEC statewide was 4,120 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 9.5%.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Maxyne's opens Thursday in Hartsville

  • +2

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – A ribbon cutting was held Monday morning at Maxyne’s restaurant in downtown Hartsville. The restaurant will officially open…

Papa John's reopens in Hartsville
News

Papa John's reopens in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE — Papa John’s in Hartsville has reopened and celebrated with the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting on We…

+2
Care South's Lewis named to Palmetto Care Connections board
News

Care South's Lewis named to Palmetto Care Connections board

BAMBERG, S.C. — Palmetto Care Connections (PCC) Chief Executive Officer Kathy Schwarting announces that Chief Executive Officer of CareSouth Carolina, Ann Lewis and retired Director of SC Department of Mental Health (SCDMH) John H. Magill have joined the PCC Board of Directors.

Darlington County school decision delayed
News

Darlington County school decision delayed

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County School District will wait until after the Darlington County Board of Education meeting Monday to decide whether students will continue eLearning or return to in-person learning on Sept. 21.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert