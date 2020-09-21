Hospital bed occupancy rate still high in Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Acute hospital bed occupancy in the Pee Dee is at 79.4% in the Pee Dee.
That’s down from 92% on July 24, but it’s still the highest rate of any region in the state, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The rate in the Midlands is 77.7%. The rate in the Lowcountry is 77.4%. The rate in the Upstate is 69.6%.
In the Pee Dee, the rate in Marion County is 100%, as all 40 beds in the county are occupied. In Dillon County, 39 of 42 beds are occupied (92.9%).
In Florence County, 574 of 682 beds are occupied (84.2%). In Darlington County, 69 of 113 beds are occupied (61.1%). In Williamsburg County, 11 or 21 beds are occupied (52.4%).
On Monday, DHEC announced 393 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 14 new probable cases, 13 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 134,884, probable cases to 3,240, confirmed deaths to 3,040 and probable deaths to 172.
In Florence County, 19 new cases and two deaths were reported Monday. In Dillon County, 18 new cases and one death were reported.
In Marion County, 12 cases were reported, followed by Darlington County (five), Williamsburg County (four) and Marlboro County (1).
There are 583 testing opportunities available statewide. Currently, there are 347 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 31, and there are 236 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Sunday, a total of 1,241,532 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported Sunday to DHEC statewide was 4,120 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 9.5%.
