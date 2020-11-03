 Skip to main content
Hudson wins race for Darlington County Sheriff
Hudson wins race for Darlington County Sheriff

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Democrat James Hudson Jr. won the race for Darlington County Sheriff with 49.33 percent of the votes or 15,949 votes to his Republican opponent Michael B. August’s 45.23 percent of the votes or 14,621.

Write-in votes accounted for 5.44 percent of the votes or 1,759 votes.

Hudson defeated Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis in the June primary.

Hudson, a native of Hartsville, has more than 25 years of law enforcement experience.

He began in law enforcement at the Glenn Campbell Detention Center in 1996. A year later, he was hired by the sheriff's office and spent 10 years in the patrol division including time as a shift supervisor. He then worked as a criminal investigator and a patrol commander under Wayne Byrd before becoming chief of police in Hartsville.

He currently works with the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

