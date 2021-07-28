Hunter Education Course offered at Carolina Sandhills National Wildlife Refuge

McBEE, S.C. – Carolina Sandhills National Wildlife Refuge will host a Hunter Education Course from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 11 at the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) at the refuge office, located at 23734 U.S. 1, three miles north of McBee.

The program is for anyone who enjoys the outdoors and has an interest in conservation. The course is also an excellent refresher for veteran hunters. All residents and non-residents born after June 30, 1979, must complete a hunter education course before obtaining a hunting license.

To take the course you must pre-register. Do so on-line at register-ed.com/events/view/166026.

The course is designed for children 10 and older. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The course is free but limited to 10 students. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is committed to providing access to the course for all participants. Persons needing reasonable accommodations in order to attend and participate should contact the refuge by at 843-35-8350 by Sept. 1 for accommodation to be made.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the following procedures will be in place:

Class size limited to 10 participants, including guardians.