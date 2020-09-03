Inflated coronavirus death totals? DHEC clarifies CDC data

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control is clarifying data from the federal government about deaths related to COVID-19.
Provisional death data updated last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that for 6% of coronavirus deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause of death mentioned. The remaining 94 percent of deaths were among people with other underlying or contributing conditions, but COVID-19 was still a factor in the deaths.
Cause of death, as listed on a death certificate, includes an immediate cause, intermediate causes, underlying cause and contributing conditions. A common example of cause of death involving COVID-19 would have acute respiratory distress syndrome as the immediate cause of death, which is the ultimate condition that caused the death. The intermediate cause of death would have been pneumonia, with COVID-19 as the underlying cause of death. The underlying cause of death is the condition that leads, via intermediate causes, to the immediate cause of death.
Contributing factors could have been asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes or any other illness or condition that might have made the condition that was the cause of death worse than it would have been.
While certain people such as older adults are more likely to have more contributing factors, if the person doesn’t contract COVID-19, then those factors don’t start the cascade of events that lead to death. Therefore, while COVID-19 infection had a significant role in causing the death in the example, it was not the only cause of death listed. As a result, that death would not count in the 6% from the CDC.
This is not new information, DHEC said. It’s been understood for quite some time that individuals with certain underlying conditions are at greater risk for severe illness and death, which is why DHEC provides underlying health conditions data, also called comorbidity information, for COVID-19-associated deaths on its county-level dashboard, under the “Deaths” data section.
DHEC announced 1,084 new confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday and 29 new probable cases, 12 additional confirmed deaths and one new probable death.
Middle-aged people accounted for half of the confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 119,822, probable cases to 1,874, confirmed deaths to 2,667 and probable deaths to 140 probable.
In the Pee Dee, Marlboro County reported the most confirmed cases Thursday at 25, plus one probable case. Florence County followed with 22 cases (plus one probable). Next were Darlington County (15, plus two probable), Dillon County (14), Williamsburg County (4) and Marion County (3). The only death reported Thursday in the Pee Dee was a middle-aged person in Florence County.
There are 248 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 17, and there are 236 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Wednesday, a total of 1,033,762 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 6,560 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 16.5%.
