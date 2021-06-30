Jannie Harriot receives Humanities award

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Jannie Harriot, the chairperson and charter member of the South Carolina African American Heritage Commission, is a 2021 recipient of the South Carolina Humanities Governor’s Awards in the Humanities, which celebrate the Palmetto State’s most ambitious humanities academics and advocates.
Harriot is an educator, a community leader and a titan of cultural preservation.
A native of Hartsville, Harriot earned a Bachelor of Science from Fayetteville (N.C.) State University. After nearly two decades of teaching in public schools and community colleges in the Carolinas, New York and New Jersey, she returned to South Carolina in 1990 and served as executive director of the Allendale County First Steps to School Readiness.
She was instrumental in the 1991 founding of the Butler Heritage Foundation, an organization formed by alumni of her alma mater, Butler High School. Their mission was to restore the closed campus for public use as a community center. After they successfully petitioned the Darlington County Board of Education to deed Butler High School to the foundation for preservation, Harriot served as the founding chairperson.
In 1993, Harriot was appointed as a charter member of the South Carolina African American Heritage Commission (SCAAHC) by Governor Carroll Campbell. During her 12-year tenure as chair, the SCAAHC has published the annual “African American Historic Places in South Carolina” guide; a “Teacher’s Guide to African American Historic Places in South Carolina and its “Arts Integration Supplement”; a survey of African American schools in South Carolina entitled “How Did We Get to Now?”; an introductory resource guide for entrepreneurs entitled “The Business of Rural Heritage, Culture and Art”; and a project capturing the experiences of African Americans in South Carolina during the pandemic entitled “Black Carolinians Speak: Portraits of a Pandemic.”
Among other awards, Harriot has been honored with “The Order of the Palmetto,” the highest civilian award in the State of South Carolina, and she was inducted into the first class of the Ernest A. Finney Hall of Fame.
Other 2021 recipients are Michael Allen, National Park Ranger for the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor; Simon Lewis, director of the Carolina Lowcountry and Atlantic World program at the College of Charleston; and The Rice Museum, a museum chronicling the history of rice cultivation in Georgetown County.