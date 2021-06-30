Jannie Harriot receives Humanities award

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Jannie Harriot, the chairperson and charter member of the South Carolina African American Heritage Commission, is a 2021 recipient of the South Carolina Humanities Governor’s Awards in the Humanities, which celebrate the Palmetto State’s most ambitious humanities academics and advocates.

Harriot is an educator, a community leader and a titan of cultural preservation.

A native of Hartsville, Harriot earned a Bachelor of Science from Fayetteville (N.C.) State University. After nearly two decades of teaching in public schools and community colleges in the Carolinas, New York and New Jersey, she returned to South Carolina in 1990 and served as executive director of the Allendale County First Steps to School Readiness.

She was instrumental in the 1991 founding of the Butler Heritage Foundation, an organization formed by alumni of her alma mater, Butler High School. Their mission was to restore the closed campus for public use as a community center. After they successfully petitioned the Darlington County Board of Education to deed Butler High School to the foundation for preservation, Harriot served as the founding chairperson.