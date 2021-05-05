Jeri Andrews named an Amy V. Cockcroft Leadership Fellow

HARTSVILLE – CareSouth Carolina’s Jeri Andrews, FNP, was named an Amy V. Cockcroft Leadership Fellow.

She is the lone representative from a federally qualified health center (FQHC) in the state named for this fellow in 2021-22.

Andrews, who serves as Mobile Health and Off Site Services Program Director for CareSouth Carolina, was one of just 15 selections throughout the state of South Carolina.

“I was honored and excited to be selected,” Andrews said. “I’m very thankful, and I look forward to making the most of this opportunity.”

The Amy V. Cockcroft Leadership Fellowship is a creative endeavor that prepares accomplished nurses for innovative healthcare leadership in the 21st century.

The Fellowship Program is a year-long endeavor that includes regular sessions in Columbia and a leadership project that is completed in the community.

“This is an opportunity to develop my leadership skills and be in a group with more advanced degree nurses,” Andrews said. “This is a great chance to network, develop relationships and share ideas that will ultimately help me become a better leader and caregiver.”