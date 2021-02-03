Jordan Flowers announces Hartsville mayor campaign

Flowers said his grandfather, who died in 2020, would have been "over the moon" about his campaign.

"Especially with him having passed on last year, it's even more poignant," Flowers said. "There's nothing he loved more than politics. If anything, he'd just be disappointed that he doesn't get to sink his teeth into this campaign and go out and get with the people."

Jordan added that his grandfather was a really conservative guy and would have liked that Flowers is running on conservative principles. Flowers added that the city is currently $42 million in debt. He called this number terrifying for a city of 7,300 people.

"Hearing that, it would have set him on fire to go get this office," Flowers said of his grandfather.

Flowers added that his best friend is Darlington County Treasurer Jeff Robinson.

"That was our first big election as adults," Flowers continued. "Me and Jeff worked with my grandfather, and I loved it."

Flowers said he grew up between Hartsville and Darlington but had always been connected to Hartsville because he attended Saint Bartholomew's Anglican Church and school in the city.

He added that he and his wife, Niki, and their two children live in the Prestwood neighborhood. He is the owner of Flowers Furniture located between Darlington and Hartsville on S.C. 151.

