Joshua Witten named Hartsville Rotarian of the Year

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Hartsville Rotary Club ended its year with an awards luncheon on June 22.
Joshua Witten was named Rotarian of the Year.
Bryant McRae of the Sunrise Club described Witten as “ultra-reliable. He is a Swiss Army knife.”
Witten has participated in trash cleanup on Fourth Street, and he operated Zoom during the Sunrise club meetings. McCain said Witten has looked into all kinds of different tech and social media platforms for the club – Slack, Zoom, Twitter and Venmo. She said that he always gives wise and intelligent input and suggestions.
He coined the name “Sunrise at Sunset” for the Sunrise monthly social.
Witten has led the GSSM Interact Club to formation and helped them to navigate their new charter.
“He’s a gift to Hartsville Rotary, overall,” McCain said.
He is instrumental in the Sunrise philanthropic effort called KIVA, she said.
Outgoing president Hannah McCain said the year started with excitement and new members, and then the pandemic hit. She said the club lost a few members along the way but is finishing the year strong. Several new members were installed at the luncheon.
McCain said due to COVID, things were accomplished in a nontraditional way, but the club still found ways to serve the community.
McCain will continue to serve the club in the coming year as membership chairman.
She took the opportunity to thank Brenda Newsome for her faithful service as secretary of the club.
Recognized with Perfect Attendance certificates were Ernie Boyd, Lucy Brown, Joann DeLong, Jerry Guy, Hannah McCain, Charles Saverance, Tim Walters, Gregg Newman, Brenda Newsome, Bryant McCrae and David Windham.
She also recognized the current Board of Directors of the Hartsville Rotary Club, her officers and committee chairs.
Incoming president Ernie Boyd introduced his officers for the coming year and told the group that during COVID many service organizations stopped meeting, some closed their doors, but Hartsville Rotary Club continued to meet in-person and by ZOOM.
He thanked McCain for leading the club through a most difficult and sometimes dangerous year.
Boyd said over the coming weeks he wants Rotarians to ask themselves the questions “Why am I here, and what do I want from Rotary?”
He said this club has some extraordinary members.
“This club has so much potential to impact the community and each other’s lives,” he said.
Boyd said he hopes that members will find joy in being a Rotarian. His goal is for the club to return to and surpass its 2019 service. He said service is the cornerstone for being a Rotarian. Service above self and the four-way test are what the club is about, he said.
Boyd said it is his job to make sure that he delivers in 2021-22 what the club members want from Rotary.
He challenged the members to participate fully, be bold and to think of new ideas and be engaged in Rotary in the coming year.
Boyd said he has exciting plans for 2021-2022 that will be unveiled at the July 13 meeting at Pam’s.