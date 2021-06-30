Joshua Witten named Hartsville Rotarian of the Year

McCain will continue to serve the club in the coming year as membership chairman.

She took the opportunity to thank Brenda Newsome for her faithful service as secretary of the club.

Recognized with Perfect Attendance certificates were Ernie Boyd, Lucy Brown, Joann DeLong, Jerry Guy, Hannah McCain, Charles Saverance, Tim Walters, Gregg Newman, Brenda Newsome, Bryant McCrae and David Windham.

She also recognized the current Board of Directors of the Hartsville Rotary Club, her officers and committee chairs.

Incoming president Ernie Boyd introduced his officers for the coming year and told the group that during COVID many service organizations stopped meeting, some closed their doors, but Hartsville Rotary Club continued to meet in-person and by ZOOM.

He thanked McCain for leading the club through a most difficult and sometimes dangerous year.

Boyd said over the coming weeks he wants Rotarians to ask themselves the questions “Why am I here, and what do I want from Rotary?”

He said this club has some extraordinary members.

“This club has so much potential to impact the community and each other’s lives,” he said.