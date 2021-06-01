Justin Evans announces Hartsville mayor campaign

It was as environmental policy director that Evans met Haley.

He said that the state was considering relocating the State Farmers' Market to another location near Columbia and that Sanford tasked him with meeting with the Lexington County legislative delegation, including Haley, to facilitate a move to its current location off of Interstate 26 southeast of Columbia.

"We just kind of hit it off and became great friends," Evans said of Haley. "I met many an hour with her and her husband about her running for governor and ended up being the first employee she hired. I was her political director for her first campaign."

Evans said he left Haley's office because he wanted to learn the financial side of government from Loftis. After that, he became a government sales representative for two technology companies, received a master's degree from George Washington University in public relations, and formed his own public relations firm.

But, when he and his wife, Jennifer, had children, he knew he wanted his children to have the same kind of childhood he did in Hartsville. He added that he knew it was the right move to make when Jennifer became involved in the community after moving back to Hartsville.

Evans added that he now lives one door down from the house he grew up in.