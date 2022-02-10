Kalmia Gardens Annual Oyster Roast returns in March

HARTSVILLE – After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the Annual Kalmia Gardens Oyster Roast is back in March.
“We are excited to be able to offer it again,” said Dan Hill, assistant director of Kalmia Gardens.
In the Gardens newsletter, The Laurel Branch, Hill said, “I’m sure you have heard how amazing this event is, with the mountains of steamers, cold craft beer, flowing wine, live music, a huge porch full of incredible foods…Well, we will be pulling it all together again this year, and you don’t want to miss out.”
This year's special musical guest is Ben Whitney, a musician from Charleston.
New this year is the VIP Experience.
“With the VIP Experience visitors will get reserved parking, access to the VIP tent and tables, champagne toast, premier beer selections, special appetizers and hors d'oeuvre and a gift oyster knife to take home and access to general admission events,” he said.
The fundraising event will be held on March 19 at Kalmia Gardens from 4-7 p.m. VIP tickets are $100 and are limited, Hill said. General admission tickets are $50 each.
Tickets are available from Kalmia board members and staff, from the Gardens’ Facebook page and online at https://kalmiagardensoysterroast2022.eventbrite.com.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Hill said.
The funds raised are used for upkeep and to make Kalmia Gardens accessible to everyone since there is no admission to the up to 38 acres of nature’s beauty.
Hill said when COVID first started Kalmia Gardens was closed to the public. He said as more was learned about the COVID, the Gardens were opened up and people learned the importance of green spaces and of being outside.
Hill said the Gardens became a place for people to exercise and enjoy the beauty of nature once again.
In addition to the Oyster Roast, back on the schedule of events for 2022 at Kalmia Gardens is its annual Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Hill said if anyone would like to be an exhibitor or a vendor, contact him at Dhill@coker.edu. The event is open to the public.
“We will also be doing Week in the Wild again this summer,” Hill said.
Dates are July 11-15 for first and second grade students, July 18-22 for third and fourth grade students and July 25-29 for fifth and sixth grade students.