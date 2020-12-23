 Skip to main content
Kalmia Gardens opens observation platform
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Kalmia Gardens of Coker University is celebrating the completion of its new observation platform.

The platform was made possible by grants from The Byerly Foundation, Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center, The Charles and Elizabeth Coker Foundation, The Charles and Joan Coker Foundation, The Kooken Family Foundation and The Sonoco Community Foundation.

Kalmia’s new observation platform overlooks the Black Creek bluff — a beautiful, steep part of the gardens. The observation platform allows visitors to feel immersed in the green space without having to navigate any challenging terrain, said Dan Hill, assistant director of Kalmia Gardens.

The observation platform is at the rear of the Hart House on the western side of the bluff. Robert Goodson Architecture and Henley's Construction designed and installed the platform so that it blends into the natural surroundings.

“The observation platform is an outstanding addition to Kalmia Gardens and the Hartsville community,” said Mary Ridgeway, director of Kalmia Gardens. “Because the platform is easily accessible, anyone and everyone can enjoy Kalmia Gardens. This space allows visitors to view and connect from the forest canopy to the forest floor and all niches in between.”

For more information about Kalmia Gardens of Coker University, visit kalmiagardens.org.  

