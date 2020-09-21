Kelly Benton takes over as president of the Hartsville Kiwanis Club

HARTSVILLE – The Kiwanis Club of Hartsville will begin a new year at noon Thursday at its annual meeting at the Hartsville Country Club. New officers and board members will be installed, the Kiwanian of the Year will be announced and outgoing officers and board members will be recognized.
Kelly Benton will take over as president of the club. She replaces outgoing president Murphy Monk.
In addition to Benton, club officers for the coming year are Curtis Tyner, first vice president; Charlotte Gaddy, second vice president; Brad Griese, secretary; and Jim Nelson, treasurer.
Benton joined the club four years ago and served as first vice president this past year. Normally one of the main duties of the first vice president is to chair the club’s annual barbecue chicken fundraiser. Benton said this year’s event was canceled because of COVID-19.
The fundraiser is held the second Tuesday in May. Benton said plans are already underway for the return of the event in 2021.
During this very challenging year for community organizations, Benton said she concentrated on learning the duties of the president and hopes the coming year will bring the club back to normal.
“Being president gives me the opportunity to be more involved in the community, which is one reason I joined Kiwanis,” Benton said.
The main reason for joining Kiwanis over other organizations was its focus on children, Benton said.
“I am very children oriented,” Benton said.
She said Kiwanis is all about investing in the children in the community.
Some of the programs the club sponsors are Terrific Kids, the Hartsville High School Key Club and a Coker University scholarship.
In addition to the main fundraiser, Benton said the club collects fines at their weekly meeting from members for things such as the purchase of a new vehicle, a new home or their photo in the newspaper. She said this is a way to recognize members and their accomplishment while raising money for the club. Everyone has to contribute $5 on their birthday, too, she said.
Benton said the club was able to continue its program sponsorships without interruption even though this year’s fundraiser was canceled.
For the coming year, Benton said she will focus on getting the barbecue chicken fundraiser back on track.
Benton has been employed with Macon Hunter State Farm Insurance for nine years. She is an insurance representative. She and her husband, Corey, have two children, Cayson, 6, and Lilian, 5. Cayson attends Butler Academy and Lillian attends Lee Academy.
Benton is also a member of the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
The Hartsville Kiwanis Club meets at noon every Thursday at the Hartsville Country Club. The club currently meets in person and by Zoom. The club has approximately 68 members.
