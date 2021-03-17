Kenzie "Pete" DeLaine looks to replace Hartsville Councilman Tre' Gammage

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Hartsville City Council won’t have to wait too long to be complete again.
Kenzie “Pete” DeLaine was the only candidate to file to fill the remainder of Tre’ Gammage’s term on the council.
DeLaine said that he was given the nickname “Pete” by his grandmother.
“When I was growing up, my grandmother was the only person that called me Pete,” DeLaine said last week at the fountain near Coker University. “[She] named me after my mother’s brother. She said I had a big head like my uncle.”
After he left Hartsville, he found that people would look at him strangely when he introduced himself as Kenzie, so DeLaine found it easier to introduce himself as Pete.
DeLaine also added that his last name is pronounced like “De-Lane” and not Delaney, as some people do.
DeLaine said he was a Hartsville native and a 1968 graduate of Butler High School. He said he left the city to go to Washington, D.C., in search of a job.
“At that time, jobs were hard to find,” DeLaine said. “But all the kids left and so I had a cousin living in D.C. I had two sisters living in Philadelphia, but D.C. was more like a big country town, and that was more for me.”
He said after a few months, he applied for and was admitted into an oceanographic aide and technician school.
He said that when he applied for the program, the person conducting his interview questioned whether he qualified for the program because he didn’t come from a large city like Washington or New York.
“I said, ‘Hey, I’m not from the inner city, but I’m poor and black,’” DeLaine said. “The guy who interviewed me, he said let me go talk to someone. But to this day, I don’t think he ever talked to anyone. I think he went into the backroom, smoked a cigarette and came back and said I’ll let you in the program.”
Eventually, DeLaine came to work on military oceanography across the world. He also obtained a degree from the University of New Orleans in environmental science and policy.
He said he worked in the field for over 40 years before he retired.
When he retired, DeLaine said his plan was to split time between Hartsville, New Orleans and Japan. He said he wanted to go to Japan and the Philippines to spend time with friends, New Orleans for the Jazz Fest and volunteer work at a culinary school, and Hartsville for Butler-Harris Foundation week.
“I managed to get one rotation,” DeLaine said. “I spent five months in Japan and came back to Hartsville.”
The COVID-19 pandemic and the government shutdowns of international air travel intervened.
“When I moved back home, I started doing things in the community,” DeLaine said. “I started working with the Butler-Harris Foundation. ... I saw that there was a lot do here in Hartsville. ... One thing that bugged me was the litter. I would just go out pick up trash.”
He added that he had worked to install a flag pole in front of the Butler School with the help of the Hartsville Fire Department.
He also said that he would like to encourage more people in the city to get involved with the city’s activities and operations. DeLaine also mentioned environmental issues, education and quality of life.
The election will be held on May 18.
After the election, the winner will serve until the term expires in November.
DeLaine said last week that he plans to run for a full term in the Nov. 2 election.
Filing for that race opens on Aug. 2.