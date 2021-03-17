Kenzie "Pete" DeLaine looks to replace Hartsville Councilman Tre' Gammage

He said after a few months, he applied for and was admitted into an oceanographic aide and technician school.

He said that when he applied for the program, the person conducting his interview questioned whether he qualified for the program because he didn’t come from a large city like Washington or New York.

“I said, ‘Hey, I’m not from the inner city, but I’m poor and black,’” DeLaine said. “The guy who interviewed me, he said let me go talk to someone. But to this day, I don’t think he ever talked to anyone. I think he went into the backroom, smoked a cigarette and came back and said I’ll let you in the program.”

Eventually, DeLaine came to work on military oceanography across the world. He also obtained a degree from the University of New Orleans in environmental science and policy.

He said he worked in the field for over 40 years before he retired.

When he retired, DeLaine said his plan was to split time between Hartsville, New Orleans and Japan. He said he wanted to go to Japan and the Philippines to spend time with friends, New Orleans for the Jazz Fest and volunteer work at a culinary school, and Hartsville for Butler-Harris Foundation week.