Kenzie 'Pete' DeLaine sworn into Hartsville City Council

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Hartsville City Council is once again operating with a full complement of members.

Kenzie "Pete" DeLaine was sworn into the city council Tuesday evening. His brother, Paul, and his son, Kendrick, helped him get sworn in.

DeLaine said he felt like a rookie quarterback in his first NFL game but added that he would work to learn the system of government in the city.

DeLaine was elected to the council unopposed on May 18.

He said it was a great honor to be elected to the city council. He later added that he was humbled and ready to go to work.

He replaces Tre' Gammage as the member from Council District 1.

DeLaine added that although he represented District 1, he also had to keep in mind that the city had six districts and that he acted as a representative for the whole city.

Council District 1 includes most of the central and eastern parts of the city.