Kevin Lear on Main in downtown Hartsville holds ribbon cutting

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Kevin Lear on Main, Hartsville’s newest florist shop, held a ribbon cutting on Thursday.
Owner Kevin Lear started out in Chesterfield with his first brick-and-mortar store on Main Street nearly 21 years ago. For the past 10 years, he has operated a florist shop in Cheraw. Hartsville will be his second location. The shop is located downtown at 129 W. Carolina Ave. in October.
He began in the industry as a party/event/wedding business more than 30 years ago. Lear said he is best known throughout North Carolina and South Carolina for his weddings and home holiday decorating, especially at Christmas.
Lear said he opened in October and had a wonderful Christmas season this year.
Lear describes his decorative style as that of an English garden, loose and airy with lots of greenery.
In addition to flowers and potted plants, Kevin Lear on Main has gifts, home accessories, candles, jewelry and ladies apparel.
At the Cheraw location, Lear said, he has an event space dedicated to weddings and parties.
Lear said he has lived in Hartsville for 10 years, and the support he has received from the community played an important part in his decision to open his second location in Hartsville. The shop is in the old Vacuum Center building. The building has been transformed and is decorated for Valentine’s. Lear said he is ready to serve the community’s Valentine’s needs.
The florist offers delivery service and for Valentine’s Day is partnering with the Sweet Shop in Hartsville to offer chocolate covered strawberries for pick up or delivery.
Store hours in Hartsville are Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information or to place an order, call 843-917-2041.