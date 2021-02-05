Kevin Lear on Main in downtown Hartsville holds ribbon cutting

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Kevin Lear on Main, Hartsville’s newest florist shop, held a ribbon cutting on Thursday.

Owner Kevin Lear started out in Chesterfield with his first brick-and-mortar store on Main Street nearly 21 years ago. For the past 10 years, he has operated a florist shop in Cheraw. Hartsville will be his second location. The shop is located downtown at 129 W. Carolina Ave. in October.

He began in the industry as a party/event/wedding business more than 30 years ago. Lear said he is best known throughout North Carolina and South Carolina for his weddings and home holiday decorating, especially at Christmas.

Lear said he opened in October and had a wonderful Christmas season this year.

Lear describes his decorative style as that of an English garden, loose and airy with lots of greenery.

In addition to flowers and potted plants, Kevin Lear on Main has gifts, home accessories, candles, jewelry and ladies apparel.

At the Cheraw location, Lear said, he has an event space dedicated to weddings and parties.