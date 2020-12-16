 Skip to main content
Lambert Benefits and Services opens new office on North Fifth Street
Lambert Benefits and Services, 401 N. Fifth St. in Hartsville, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday with the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce to celebrate opening its new office on Fifth Street. Cutting the ribbon are Harris and Tatanisha Lambert. Assisting are Amber Amerson, Elaine Riley, and Murphy Monk (left), president of the chamber, left, and Courtney H. Smith (right).

 ARDIE ARVIDSON, MORNING NEWS

HARTSVILLE – Lambert Benefits and Services, 401 N. Fifth St. in Hartsville, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday with the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce to celebrate opening its new office on Fifth Street.

Harris Lambert, owner, said he has two locations, Hartsville and Darlington. He has been in the business for approximately 20 years and in Hartsville for the past 15 years. He started out on Sixth Street and moved to Carolina Avenue before purchasing his new location on Fifth Street in November. He said the new office space gives him more options, more visibility and a larger office space.

He works with a staff of three people and provides home, auto, life, health, commercial business, SI22, motorcycle and other insurance benefits and services. He also has a tax service and is a bail bondsman. During tax season, he has satellite offices in Cheraw and Florence.

Lambert said this is his first time joining the chamber of commerce.

“I have a new office, and it is like a new beginning,” he said. “I wanted to get involved more since I am making a fresh start.”

Lambert is originally from Philadelphia. He is a graduate of St. John High School. He attended Francis Marion University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science. He earned his master’s degree from Webster University. Lambert and his wife, Tatanisha, have four children.

Lambert is a member of the Darlington County Registration Board and Kappa Alpha Psi. He played basketball in high school and college and coaches basketball at several high schools.

