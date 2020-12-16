Lambert Benefits and Services opens new office on North Fifth Street

HARTSVILLE – Lambert Benefits and Services, 401 N. Fifth St. in Hartsville, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday with the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce to celebrate opening its new office on Fifth Street.

Harris Lambert, owner, said he has two locations, Hartsville and Darlington. He has been in the business for approximately 20 years and in Hartsville for the past 15 years. He started out on Sixth Street and moved to Carolina Avenue before purchasing his new location on Fifth Street in November. He said the new office space gives him more options, more visibility and a larger office space.

He works with a staff of three people and provides home, auto, life, health, commercial business, SI22, motorcycle and other insurance benefits and services. He also has a tax service and is a bail bondsman. During tax season, he has satellite offices in Cheraw and Florence.

Lambert said this is his first time joining the chamber of commerce.

“I have a new office, and it is like a new beginning,” he said. “I wanted to get involved more since I am making a fresh start.”