Lander University, Florence-Darlington Tech partner to advance education

“We are very proud of this new partnership with Lander and look forward to our students’ continued success in Greenwood,” said Ed Bethea, Florence-Darlington Tech’s interim president.

Marc David, Florence-Darlington Tech’s vice president of academic affairs, said, “Florence-Darlington Technical College has always sought articulations agreements with four-year colleges that understand our goals and value our mission. This recent articulation agreement with Lander University will be a welcomed addition, and we look forward to a robust and prosperous partnership.”

Lucas McMillan, the dean of Lander’s College of Behavioral and Social Sciences, said, “FDTC’s graduates are well-prepared for success at Lander. In addition to our existing Criminology program, which is now offered online as well as on-campus, Lander’s new human services program is also available to students online and on-campus and shows Lander’s commitment to quality instruction and mentorship of students. As a native of Mullins, I am excited about more students from the Pee Dee region coming to study at Lander.”