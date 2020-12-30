LaTasha G. Cooper appointed to vice president of lending at SPC Credit Union.

HARTSVILLE – LaTasha G. Cooper has been appointed to vice president of lending at SPC Credit Union.

Cooper, a seasoned veteran in the credit union industry, joins SPC with more than 16 years of experience in financial services as a credit union auditor and consultant. Cooper’s past tenures include serving as the senior vice president of Credit Union Resources with the Carolinas Credit Union League, and most recently as CEO of Edisto Federal Credit Union.

“We are thrilled to have LaTasha join the SPC team”, said Linda Weatherford, president and CEO of SPC. “We have worked with her through the years and have a great respect for her passion and commitment to our industry. We are confident in her abilities to lead our lending strategies and look forward to our continued growth under her leadership.”

As vice president of Lending, Cooper will oversee the consumer, mortgage, indirect auto, and commercial lending portfolios. SPC Credit Union’s lending programs serve members in Darlington, Florence and Marlboro counties.

“Cooper, along with the rest of SPC Credit Union’s dedicated team of lending professionals, will continue to provide the exceptional service and support that our members have come to know and trust,” Weatherford said.