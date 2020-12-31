Latest SC coronavirus rates high in Dillon, Florence counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Dillon County and Florence County have the second and third highest rates of confirmed positive coronavirus cases in South Carolina.
Cases have been surging in Greenville County, but Pickens County leads the state with a rate of 7,695.2 positive cases per 100,000 people.
Dillon County’s rate is 7,280.4 positive cases per 100,000 people, followed by Florence County at 7,046.6, according to numbers issued Thursday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Greenville County ranks fourth at 6,974.99. It led the state Thursday with 462 cases. It leads the state in overall cases (36,517) and deaths (472).
Florence County ranks 11th in confirmed cases (9,745) and eighth in deaths (247).
On Thursday, DHEC reported 3,234 new positive cases, 150 probable cases, 39 confirmed deaths and eight probable deaths in the state.
In the Pee Dee, Florence led with 96 cases (13 probable), followed by Dillon County (44), Darlington Counth (35), Marlboro County (24), Williamsburg County (16/2) and Marion County (14).
Greenville County reported 462 confirmed coronavirus cases but no probable cases and only one death.
Of the 10,369 people who were tested Tuesday for COVID-19, 31.2% tested positive.
DHEC reported 2,323 new confirmed cases and 87 probable cases Wednesday, plus 42 confirmed deaths and nine probable deaths.
South Carolina now has had 283,424 confirmed cases, 24,083 probable cases, 4,885 deaths and 411 probable deaths.
As of Wednesday, 3,663,251 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
There are 280 testing opportunities available statewide. To find one, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.
DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.