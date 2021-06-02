LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: Get Your MIND Right

One of the interesting findings is that when closely followed, the MIND diet lowered risk of Alzheimer’s disease by 53%. Even more significant is for people who only intermittently adhered to the diet still saw a 35% reduction in risk. With the Mediterranean diet or the DASH diet, risk reduction for Alzheimer’s was not seen unless the diet was strictly adhered to.

While all three diets focus on eating more plant based foods, the MIND diet sets itself apart by focusing on what they designate as “10 brain-friendly food groups.” These include green leafy vegetables, other vegetables, nuts, berries, whole grains, beans, fish, poultry, olive oil and wine. In the berry category, blueberries and strawberries were specifically recommended. Research has shown the slowest rate of cognitive decline in those who ate the most of these berries.

There are also five unhealthful food categories that the diet suggests you avoid. These include red meats, which should be eaten less than four times a week. It also included limiting butter to no more than one teaspoon per day. Cheese is limited to one serving or less per week. Pastries or other sweets should be limited to no more than four times per week although in some studies they were limited even more. Fried or fast food should be restricted to no more than one time per week.