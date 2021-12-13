Live Healthy Hartsville: The Twelve Days of Christmas – The Pandemic Year Take Two

I cannot believe we are 15 days from Christmas as I write this. To say I am not prepared is a gross understatement. Back years ago, when we were still at Byerly Hospital, I wrote my first Twelve Days of Christmas – Dietitian Style. I have updated it each year since. Last year I focused on the pandemic that we found ourselves in. Who knew a year later we would still be dealing with issues related to it.

This year, I am doing Take Two of the Pandemic Year. We still are faced with numerous challenges to living our lives as we were pre-pandemic. Some of our challenges have changed. Some have stayed the same. My hope is that as you read this you will discover a bit of insight into some aspect of your life that you can improve. Here we go!

On the first day of Christmas my dietitian gave to me 1 day. It has been another challenging year. We have lost people we loved. We have changed the way we work and play. We have dealt with what we call our "new normal." Through it all, we are still not promised tomorrow. So live each day fully. Enjoy each and every moment. In a world that judges so much by appearance focus on being present.