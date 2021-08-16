Macedonia Life Skills Center offers food programs

HARTSVILLE – Macedonia Life-Skills Center, an all-volunteer 501(c)(3)non-profit organization, has been helping to lessen the financial burden that the Covid-19 virus has caused many families in Darlington County.

For more than a year, and with funding from Genesis Healthcare FQHC in Darlington, Sonoco Products Company in Hartsville, and Genesis Community Foundation in Darlington, Macedonia Life-Skills Center volunteers have been distributing boxes and bags of non-perishable food items, Covid-19 masks, toiletries, school supplies, cleaning supplies, and arts and crafts supplies to students and families in Darlington County. In the last 3 months, over 2,300 boxes of non-perishable food items were purchased from Harvest Hope Food Bank of the Pee Dee by way of Genesis Community Foundation and distributed by Macedonia Life-Skills Center volunteers to individuals, families and churches in Darlington, Hartsville, Lamar, Society Hill and Olanta.

Macedonia Life-Skills Center recently received a One SC COVID Relief Grant from Central Carolina Community Foundation (Columbia) and will be distributing supplies and food again to individuals, families and churches to help with food insecurity in the communities we serve.