HARTSVILLE — Time to return to school is fast approaching no matter whether online or in the classroom and students will need school supplies. To help out, Macon Hunter State Farm in Hartsville held a drive-thru school supply giveaway on Saturday, July 25.
The staff was able to give out nearly 200 packets to the children going to school in Darlington County. The packets included a notebook, ruler, pencil sharpener, glue stick, and a pencil.
“Now more than ever being a good neighbor means everything, and that’s why we want to give back to our community in these very uncertain times we are in,” said Macon Hunter of State Farm Insurance.
This was a one-time giveaway due to COVID-19.
“It was us wanting to do something for our community,” said Kelly Benton with State Farm. “We chose to do this event on our own.”
Benton said it was a great success. With the drive-thru set up, she said, everyone was respectful and practiced social distancing.
“Everyone was so appreciative and thought the school supplies were a great idea,” Benton said.
“Seeing the smiles on the children's faces put a huge one on ours, and we are very pleased with the success we had from this event,” said the staff.
Macon Hunter State Farm still has a few school supply packets left, and if interested in getting one for your child, contact them at 843-332-6505 or stop by the office at 500 N. Fifth St. in Hartsville.
