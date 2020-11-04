 Skip to main content
Malloy wins reelection despite losing in Darlington County
SC SENATE

Malloy wins reelection despite losing in Darlington County

DARLINGTON, S.C. − S.C. Sen. Gerald Malloy, a Democrat from Hartsville, won his bid for reelection Tuesday night.

Malloy retained his District 29 seat, receiving 53.7% of the votes to defeat Republican challenger J.D. Chaplin.

Chaplin defeated Malloy in Darlington County, receiving 14,130 votes to the incumbent's 13,103 votes.

But Malloy received 5,792 votes in Marlboro County and 3,512 votes in Lee County.

Chaplin received 4,289 votes in Marlboro County and 912 votes in Lee County.

In other local S.C. Senate elections, Democrats Ronnie Sabb and Kevin L. Johnson will keep the seats that they hold in the South Carolina Senate.

Sabb received 60.02% of the vote to defeat Republican David Ellison, who received 39.87% of the vote to win the race to represent Senate District 32.

The district includes a small portion of southern Florence County, all of Williamsburg County, western Georgetown County, northern Berkeley County, and a portion of southwestern Horry County.

Sabb has/had represented the district since 2015.

Johnson received 57.35% of the vote to defeat Republican Leon Winn, who received 42.55% of the vote to win the race to represent Senate District 36.

The district includes two small portions of western Florence County, a small portion of southeastern Darlington County, all of Clarendon County, and eastern Sumter County.

Johnson has represented the district since 2013.

