DARLINGTON, S.C. – Following a search by deputies, a man was taken into custody Sunday in regard to a domestic-related homicide in Darlington County.
Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis announced the arrest of Cabanough McPhail. A list of charges will be released when they become available, according to a news release.
The homicide occurred overnight on Pandys Drive, a short distance west of Darlington Raceway. McPhail fled the area after the incident.
