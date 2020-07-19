Cabanough McPhail

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Following a search by deputies, a man was taken into custody Sunday in regard to a domestic-related homicide in Darlington County.

Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis announced the arrest of Cabanough McPhail. A list of charges will be released when they become available, according to a news release.

The homicide occurred overnight on Pandys Drive, a short distance west of Darlington Raceway. McPhail fled the area after the incident.

