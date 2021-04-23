Many South Carolinians still being tested for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The number of daily new coronavirus cases isn’t anywhere near as high as it was three or four months ago in South Carolina, but the daily number of people still being tested for coronavirus tests doesn’t seem to be dropping.

The positivity rate is another story.

On Jan. 23, 14,494 people were tested, according to state health officials. The positivity rate was 23.7%. That translated to 3,345 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

On Friday, long after vaccines started making an impact on the pandemic, state health officials reported that 18,516 people were tested. The positivity rate was 4.6%. Translation: 607 confirmed coronavirus cases.

State health officials also reported 352 probable cases, 12 confirmed deaths and four probable deaths on Friday.

In the Pee Dee, Florence County reported 23 confirmed cases. That was more than twice as many as the other counties in the region combined (21). Florence County also reported one of the region’s six probable cases.