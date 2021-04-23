Many South Carolinians still being tested for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The number of daily new coronavirus cases isn’t anywhere near as high as it was three or four months ago in South Carolina, but the daily number of people still being tested for coronavirus tests doesn’t seem to be dropping.
The positivity rate is another story.
On Jan. 23, 14,494 people were tested, according to state health officials. The positivity rate was 23.7%. That translated to 3,345 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
On Friday, long after vaccines started making an impact on the pandemic, state health officials reported that 18,516 people were tested. The positivity rate was 4.6%. Translation: 607 confirmed coronavirus cases.
State health officials also reported 352 probable cases, 12 confirmed deaths and four probable deaths on Friday.
In the Pee Dee, Florence County reported 23 confirmed cases. That was more than twice as many as the other counties in the region combined (21). Florence County also reported one of the region’s six probable cases.
Darlington and Dillon counties each reported six confirmed cases. Darlington County also reported one probable case. Williamsburg County was next with four confirmed cases and one probable case, followed by Marlboro County (3/2) and Marion County (2/0).
The only confirmed death in the Pee Dee was reported in Marion County.
The state’s cumulative totals now are 478,046 confirmed cases, 95,179 probable cases, 8,278 confirmed deaths, 1,126 probable deaths and 7,255,262 tests conducted.
Of the 11,305 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,997 are occupied (79.58%). Of those, 532 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (5.91%).
As of Wednesday, 2,719,668 vaccine doses have been received by South Carolina residents, according to state health officials.
That breaks down to 1,654,735 first doses received (40.3%), and 1,159,163 South Carolinians are fully vaccinated (27.2%).
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.