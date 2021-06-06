Marlboro County a relative coronavirus hot spot in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Of the 10 confirmed coronavirus cases reported Sunday in the Pee Dee, 70% were in Marlboro County.
Of course, a few months ago seven confirmed cases wouldn’t have seemed like a high number.
But in the past two weeks, Marlboro County leads the state with a rate of 118.7 confirmed cases per 100,000 people. York County (80.1%) is the only other county with a rate higher than 80%.
On Sunday, S.C. health officials reported 169 confirmed coronavirus cases 99 probable cases, one confirmed death and one probable death.
The probable death was a middle-aged person in Darlington County.
In the Pee Dee, Florence County reported two confirmed cases and two probable cases. Darlington County was next (1/2). Marlboro County had one probable case. Dillon, Marion and Williamsburg counties did not report any confirmed or probable cases.
The state’s cumulative totals now are 492,308 confirmed cases, 101,822 probable cases, 8,594 confirmed deaths and 1,160 probable deaths.
To date, 7,953,162 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina. State health officials reported that 12,489 people were tested Friday. The positivity rate was 1.8%.
As of Friday, 3,455,134 vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 1,949,568 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (45.4%) and 1,633,438 are fully vaccinated (38%).
Of the 11,281 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,779 are occupied (77.82%). Of those, 232 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (2.64%).
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.