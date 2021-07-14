Mary Howle celebrates 100th birthday

She had lots of people helping her celebrate, Humphries said.

Asked on Thursday what she would like for her birthday and if a cake was going to be a part of the celebration, Howle said she would eat cake if one was provided, which her daughter assured her there would be.

As for presents, Howle said what she wanted was to be able to keep on living a good life and serving the Lord. She wants the same for her children, but she said that would be up to them.

“They really are good children,” she said.

What is a perfect day to Howle?

“There is no perfect day,” she said.

Howle said that every day that she is “living and breathing is a good day.”

She is just thankful she can get up and down.

“I count on the good Lord to help get me up,” she said. “I am healthy; I eat healthy, and I am waited on hand and foot.”

Asked if she was a good cook, Howle turned to the others in the room who all agreed in the affirmative.

“I am still cooking,” she said.

She said people have always liked her biscuits and dressing.