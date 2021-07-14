Mary Howle celebrates 100th birthday

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Biscuits made with lard, fatback, homegrown vegetables and farm-raised meat are what Mary Howle grew up eating in rural Darlington County.
A native of Hartsville, Howle, one of an elite group called Centenarians, said if you cooked with lard and ate fatback nowadays, it would kill you, but she is here to tell you that it is good eating.
Howle celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday.
She doesn’t necessarily attribute her longevity to what she eats but to “good, clean, honest living.”
“I have lived in Hartsville all my life,” she said.
Howle was born on July 10, 1921. That year Warren G. Harding became president, and “Ain’t We Got Fun?” was playing on the radio.
When she was 21 years old, Mary married Paul Howle. The couple was married more than 50 years. They had three sons and one daughter. Two of their children, Paul and Betty, are still alive. Mary is a grandmother, great-grandmother and a great-great grandmother.
On Saturday, a birthday party was held at Morningside to celebrate her special day with family and friends.
Debby Humphries, executive director of Morningside, said, “It was such an honor to be a part of her 100th birthday celebration.”
She had lots of people helping her celebrate, Humphries said.
Asked on Thursday what she would like for her birthday and if a cake was going to be a part of the celebration, Howle said she would eat cake if one was provided, which her daughter assured her there would be.
As for presents, Howle said what she wanted was to be able to keep on living a good life and serving the Lord. She wants the same for her children, but she said that would be up to them.
“They really are good children,” she said.
What is a perfect day to Howle?
“There is no perfect day,” she said.
Howle said that every day that she is “living and breathing is a good day.”
She is just thankful she can get up and down.
“I count on the good Lord to help get me up,” she said. “I am healthy; I eat healthy, and I am waited on hand and foot.”
Asked if she was a good cook, Howle turned to the others in the room who all agreed in the affirmative.
“I am still cooking,” she said.
She said people have always liked her biscuits and dressing.
“I don’t like to fry chicken,” she said. “I eat most anything except I don’t like pork 'n' beans.”
Howle worked at Roses in Hartsville before embarking on a more than 20-year career at Sara Lee.
She has been a faithful member of First Church of the Nazarene for nearly 70 years.
Her daughter, Betty, said she is a “Godly women who has lived a Christian life and raised her children in the church.”
Betty said her mother is a happy and lively person.
“She will keep you jumping,” Betty said.
Prior to coming to Morningside about four months ago, Howle lived with her daughter.
Howle said she is enjoying her new home at Morningside.
“No need to be dissatisfied,” she said.
Betty said her mother likes to say, “It is what it is.”
Howle said there is no use worrying about things you can’t control in life.
Less stress and a good, clean living just might be the recipe for a long life.