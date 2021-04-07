Master Gardeners annual plant sale at Kalmia Gardens starts Thursday

HARTSVILLE – The annual Darlington County Master Gardener Association Spring Plant Sale at Kalmia Gardens will take place Thursday through Saturday in a somewhat alternated fashion this year due to COVID concerns.
With continuing concerns about community health related to COVID, the plant sale will be a hybrid version this year, allowing for sales in a safe manner as efforts continue to get the virus under control, stated a release from Kalmia Gardens of Coker College.
The main sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Saturday An evening slot will be available on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. To avoid large gatherings, you must select a day and time slot to browse in person. Tickets will be required for entry at all times. Tickets are free and just to reserve a time slot. You must attend the time slot you select.
Choose the time slot for the date you would like to attend. Select the number of tickets you would like.
Susan Harvey and her greenhouse volunteers are in charge of the event as the Darlington County Master Gardeners Association has been working in the greenhouse to get ready an array of perennials, annuals, shrubs, trees, container gardens, herbs and vegetables for the sale.
“We have a little of everything,” Harvey said.
She said people can bring their own containers, and they will help select plants and place them in the containers.
Harvey and her team have come up with some creative containers this year and filled them with plants.
She said most of the offerings were grown in the greenhouse or by Master Gardeners.
“We are a little unsure about how things will go, but we are excited,” Harvey said. “We are ready.”
She said the plants will be spread out so that social distancing can be followed.
After the sale, Harvey said she will offer some times the following week to purchase plants if any are left.
Harvey said all of the proceeds go to education programs at Kalmia Gardens.
“I am so excited that we are being able to have the plant sale this year,” said Mary Ridgeway, the director of Kalmia Gardens. “We were able to have a mini sale last year as we were beginning to shut down. So that worked out well, too.
“Most of Thursday morning has filled, but we still have many spaces for Thursday evening, Friday and Saturday ... but they are filling.”
DCMGA will be posting lists and photos of the available plants on their Facebook group.
A limited number of reservations can be made by calling 843-383-8145. Please leave your name, contact information and the day/time you would like to attend. Confirmation from a staff person is required before the reservation process is complete. Or go to eventbrite.com/e/darlington-county-master-gardener-plant-sale-2021-tickets-143193665107.