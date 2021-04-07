Master Gardeners annual plant sale at Kalmia Gardens starts Thursday

Harvey and her team have come up with some creative containers this year and filled them with plants.

She said most of the offerings were grown in the greenhouse or by Master Gardeners.

“We are a little unsure about how things will go, but we are excited,” Harvey said. “We are ready.”

She said the plants will be spread out so that social distancing can be followed.

After the sale, Harvey said she will offer some times the following week to purchase plants if any are left.

Harvey said all of the proceeds go to education programs at Kalmia Gardens.

“I am so excited that we are being able to have the plant sale this year,” said Mary Ridgeway, the director of Kalmia Gardens. “We were able to have a mini sale last year as we were beginning to shut down. So that worked out well, too.

“Most of Thursday morning has filled, but we still have many spaces for Thursday evening, Friday and Saturday ... but they are filling.”

DCMGA will be posting lists and photos of the available plants on their Facebook group.

A limited number of reservations can be made by calling 843-383-8145. Please leave your name, contact information and the day/time you would like to attend. Confirmation from a staff person is required before the reservation process is complete. Or go to eventbrite.com/e/darlington-county-master-gardener-plant-sale-2021-tickets-143193665107.