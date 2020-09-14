Maxyne's opens Thursday in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – A ribbon cutting was held Monday morning at Maxyne’s restaurant in downtown Hartsville. The restaurant will officially open its doors on Thursday.
Maxyne “Max” Miller is the owner. She moved to Hartsville in July and found the perfect location to open her restaurant and fulfill a lifelong dream.
“I have been cooking since I was 10 years old,” Miller said.
Miller will serve breakfast and lunch from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“I will serve breakfast all day,” she said.
Breakfast will include pancakes, waffles, crockpot grits and biscuits and gravy.
For lunch, she will add burgers and fries, Chicken Waldorf Salad, a hot hoagie of roast beef, mushrooms, onions, spinach and garlic butter, and a fried chicken sandwich among other items to the menu.
Desserts will include ice cream sundaes for children of all ages.
Miller said she did a test run on members of Wesley United Methodist Church, where she attends services. She said the hoagie was a favorite among them.
“I want to be true to myself and to my customers,” she said.
Miller said she will add a little of her New York heritage to her creations.
Miller comes to Hartsville from Long Island, where she was a nanny. She has worked in restaurants and ran a café in Amityville, New York, that had been in the town since her father was young.
Her parents and sister moved to Hartsville three years ago. Her sister, Cybil Miller, is the owner of Second Wind, an antique furniture store, just down the street from the new restaurant, located at 119 W. Carolina Ave.
Miller calls the décor of her new establishment 1950s Golden Girl Glam after one of her favorite TV shows, “The Golden Girls.”
Miller said she wants the atmosphere to appeal to young and old alike.
So far, Miller says the community has been welcoming. She said lots of people have stopped by and knocked on the window to say hello as she and her family have worked on the renovations.
She said her sister built the bar/counter. Her father and the “man in her life” both did a lot of the work, she said.
“I am truly blessed to have the opportunity to serve such supportive people,” Miller said. “I think this is God’s plan for me.”
Miller said she isn’t afraid to be opening a new business in the midst of a pandemic.
“I am not afraid,” she said. “I think I will have a positive impact on the community.”
She said it has been a breath of fresh air living in Hartsville.
“It has given me hope and purpose,” she said.
