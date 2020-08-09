McLeod Farms in McBee is impacted by COVID-19 pandemic, hailstorm and rain

MCBEE, S.C. — This is the time of year when people in the Pee Dee look forward to fresh, locally grown peaches and summer vegetables.

McLeod Farms in McBee is one of the largest suppliers of peaches in the area. It operates the Roadside Market between Hartsville and McBee daily and ships peaches all over the nation to grocery stores and to homes in gift baskets.

McLeod Farms is now owned by Kemp McLeod, who represents the fourth generation to work the family orchards. He learned the operation from his father, Campbell McLeod, who was preceded by Cary McLeod and the original owner, Hector McLeod.

The fifth generation of the McLeod family and Kemp’s children are already sharing responsibilities in running the day-to-day operations at McLeod Farms.

Rachel McLeod McCormick said McLeod Farms has met some challenges this year, first with COVID-19, then a major hailstorm and too much rain, something farmers rarely say. McCormick said the rain prevented them from getting into the fields. They plant row crops, too.

“We did have a hail storm on May 5 that took out several peach orchids and brought the strawberry season to a halt (temporarily),” McCormick said.