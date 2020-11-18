McWatty named Lion of the Year at 75th anniversary event

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – While celebrating its 75th anniversary on Nov. 10, with a dinner and awards program at the First Presbyterian Church, the Hartsville Lions Club honored Lion Robert “Bob” McWatty with the Lion of the Year award. McWatty also received a special award, the Melvin Jones Fellow, named for the founder of the Lions Club.
Approximately 45 Lions, spouses and special guests attended the anniversary event. District 32c District Governor Bill Hahn was the guest speaker.
“I am overwhelmed at being chosen Lion of the Year and for receiving the recognition as a Melvin Jones fellow,” McWatty said. “These two awards are given by our club members. It's great to be a Lion member.”
McWatty is the club secretary, a position he had held for more than 20 years. He also has been the president of the club. A member more than 30 years, McWatty has had 23 years of perfect attendance, including this year. (This year’s attendance award was measured by being 90 percent in attendance at the 36 regular meetings held).
Kim Cranford, the 75th King Lion, serving his second term as president of the club, said McWatty is one of the outstanding Lions Club secretaries in the entire state.
“He is awesome,” Cranford said.
If it wasn’t for McWatty, Cranford said he might not have accepted a second term as president. He said McWatty makes things run smoothly.
“I enjoy helping our club, and the Lions organization, assisting those in need in Hartsville and worldwide, McWatty said.
McWatty came to Hartsville in 1969.
“I joined Lions in the '70s after being asked by Mayor Bob Bass,” McWatty said. “Being a civic club member was encouraged by Sonoco and gave me an opportunity to get to know more of our community men. As I have found out over the years, all of our members are wonderful, helpful, friendly individuals.”
McWatty said he couldn’t find a finer group of people to be associated with who have fun and work together.
In addition to McWatty, the following Lions were recognized for perfect attendance: Alan Norwood, Al Mullis, Willie Fountain, Weyman Dublin, Angela Dublin, Dorene W. Hughes, Phil Gardner, Duck Ingram, LeRoy Brown and Darryl Barrineau.
Weyman Dublin was presented the Past President’s Award.
“Our longest serving member is Ellis Parsons who joined the club in 1949,” McWatty.
Parsons just turned 104 years old and is still an active, dues-paying member, McWatty said.
Parsons was unable to attend the celebration on Nov. 10 but was recognized by Cranford for his years in the club.
Parsons said in a telephone interview after the event that he was asked by someone working at CP&L to join the Lions for lunch one day. Parsons, who worked in management at Sonoco, said he got interested in the club and joined.
At one time or another, Parsons said he has served on almost every committee and office in the club and some at the district level.
“They will work you,” he said. “But I enjoyed it. They are a good bunch of fellows and have a lot of fun.”
The Hartsville club’s signature fundraisers are Vidalia onions and broom sales.
The Lions Club supports many organizations and causes; however, Lions are most noted for their efforts to prevent avoidable blindness. Lions help to provide medication and treatment needed for those with eye diseases and to provide education and rehabilitation. They also provide eyeglasses and eye care for people in need. They have a recycle eyewear program, too.
In the past year, the Hartsville club has paid for glasses and exams for 49 local individuals.
The Hartsville club has also supported the Trent Hill Center Kids Christmas, Storm Eye Institute at MUSC, SC Lions Vision Services, Leader Dog for the Blind, Lions International Foundation, Dixie Youth Baseball, Pee Dee Coalition, Darlington County Rec Department Youth Sports and the Columbia Ballet Kids Program.
The club has roughly 45 members, including four women. A past president, Dorene W. Hughes, is currently a Zone chairperson over eight clubs.
Over the years, the club has met at several locations for lunch, including the Beacon Restaurant, Johnson’s, Garden Terrace, Landmark and now Mr. B’s. The Lions Club meets weekly at Mr. B’s in Lydia on Thursday. The meeting begins at 1 p.m., but members begin to gather about 12:15 for lunch.
Cranford said the Lions Club is more “laid back” than some civic organizations.
“We are a good group who all love the community,” Cranford said.
He said the club is always looking for new members.
Officers for 2019-2020 are Cranford, president; Phil Gardner, vice president; Alan Norwood, treasurer; McWatty, secretary; Carl Ingram, Tail Twister/Lion Tamer; and Weyman, past president.
