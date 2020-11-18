McWatty named Lion of the Year at 75th anniversary event

“I enjoy helping our club, and the Lions organization, assisting those in need in Hartsville and worldwide, McWatty said.

McWatty came to Hartsville in 1969.

“I joined Lions in the '70s after being asked by Mayor Bob Bass,” McWatty said. “Being a civic club member was encouraged by Sonoco and gave me an opportunity to get to know more of our community men. As I have found out over the years, all of our members are wonderful, helpful, friendly individuals.”

McWatty said he couldn’t find a finer group of people to be associated with who have fun and work together.

In addition to McWatty, the following Lions were recognized for perfect attendance: Alan Norwood, Al Mullis, Willie Fountain, Weyman Dublin, Angela Dublin, Dorene W. Hughes, Phil Gardner, Duck Ingram, LeRoy Brown and Darryl Barrineau.

Weyman Dublin was presented the Past President’s Award.

“Our longest serving member is Ellis Parsons who joined the club in 1949,” McWatty.

Parsons just turned 104 years old and is still an active, dues-paying member, McWatty said.

Parsons was unable to attend the celebration on Nov. 10 but was recognized by Cranford for his years in the club.