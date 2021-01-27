Mike Britt renovates historic home on East Home Avenue

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Mike Britt of Britt Construction in Darlington has spent the past five years scrutinizing every nook and cranny of an old two-story house, located in the historic district in Hartsville.
The house on East Home Avenue was once a dormitory for girls attending the Welsh Neck Baptist High School and later served as a private residence and a boarding house.
After the last known occupant left around 2010, the house had fallen into disrepair and would be considered a major and costly “fixer upper,” a challenge to most seeking an investment property to “flip,” one worthy of the many television shows on the subject.
Mike Britt took the challenge.
“Between Christmas (2013) and New Year’s in 2014, I was online looking for a good deal on a house,” Britt said. “I’m a kitchen and bath contractor, and I wanted a project to work on between jobs and during down time. I found 502 E Home Ave. on Zillow.com and called my go-to agent to schedule a visit.”
Britt said he looked at the property a couple of times. He said the first time the asking price was too high for it to be a good investment, but on that first walk through of the downstairs, he knew he wanted the house.
“What I found was a house that had been abandoned for about five years and nobody wanted because of its condition,” Britt said. “Thieves had entered the crawlspace and stripped out any copper wire and pipes, and the house had been condemned by the city of Hartsville Codes Office because of that. Anybody interested in this house knew up front it was going to require a lot of money just to be livable.”
Eventually, the owner lowered the price. Britt said it was cheap enough for him to “make it awesome.”
Britt said he had a figure in mind as to what it would cost for the renovations, and he has been “pretty close to it.”
He said the house was not built to be elaborate. It was built for the “everyday person.” He said there was no elaborate trim or molding.
“But it had potential,” he said.
“I signed a 'Due Diligence' contract and had 45 days to discover whatever I needed or wanted to know about the house to make my final decision whether I would buy it or not,” Britt said. “I spent virtually an entire day crawling around under, over and into every corner of this house. What I found was quite remarkable. The undercarriage was in incredible shape, and though there was some water damage in the back portion of the house, the two-story section of the house had a decent roof and had not been leaking. Water is an abandoned house’s worst enemy.”
Britt said the house is located in Hartsville’s Historic District, so his next step was to find out what would be expected from him in preserving the property’s heritage.
He said some cities are more difficult than others to work with. He feared he would be required to install replica wooden windows. The cost of the windows would be too expensive, he said.
At that point, Britt said he would have walked away from the project.
Britt discovered that Hartsville doesn’t have a Historical Commission. It has an Architectural Review Board. The replacement of the windows would not be an issue.
Britt said he enjoys history and got his first bit of information on the history of the house in speaking with the seller’s agent while waiting on the seller at his attorney’s office at closing.
“She told me the house had once been used as a dormitory for ‘the old high school’ in the 1800s. I thought that to be odd, because the date on the deed says the house was built in 1905. The owner soon arrived, and he cleaned up the story a bit, but most of my information has come from my own research and years of dissecting the house,” Britt said.
Britt said he obtained some history from the Welsh Neck Baptist Association, but his research has been hampered by COVID-19.
Britt said all deed transactions prior to 1900 must be researched in the Darlington County Historical Society. He said they have never been transferred to digital. He said COVID-19 put an end to that search because that building has been closed since March.
“When I’m finished with the house, I’ll try to get over there to finish my research,” he said.
He said the original part of the house was built sometime in the mid-1800s as a 1,600-square-foot, single-family dwelling, but nobody really knows the actual date.
“It had four rooms, two on each side of the hall, with back-to-back chimneys,” Britt said. “Each of the four rooms was 14’ x 16’, and the 11’ wide hallway ran from the front door to the rear door. There was an alcove in the hall where a wood-burning stove sat.”
Britt said he has verified some of what he has been told about the house through his renovations, but some of the history remains a puzzle to him.
Britt said the house was donated to the Welsh Neck Baptist Association by a member of the parish to become the female dormitory for Welsh Neck High School, which formally opened in 1894. He said he didn’t think that it was the first female dorm.
“The house was moved to a spot close to where the library of what is now Coker University stands today,” Britt said.
He said they removed the roof, added an upper floor and replaced the roof.
“They then moved a little shanty behind the house to become the kitchen,” Britt said. “They removed a section of wall of the house and built an additional five feet to connect with the kitchen. This room would become the dining hall.”
The upper level of the house was built using the same basic floor plan as the lower level with a couple of exceptions, he said.
“Instead of two rooms on each side, there was one large double-sized room on each side,” Britt said. “There is evidence in the wood floor that these dorm rooms had built-in bunks. I’ve chosen to not sand the floors so that this evidence can remain visible. The chimney from downstairs came up through the floor and into the attic, and each had a flue for a wood-burning stove.
“Along with the girls, the house was occupied by the principal of the school and his family. I have evidence to suggest that he probably occupied the front left room of the house,” Britt said. “At the same time they added the second floor, they also added a porch that stretched across the front of the house and wrapped around the left side for a distance of 16 feet.”
Britt said, “The kitchen, in my estimation, is actually the oldest section of the house. If you would, imagine the opening scene of ‘The Beverly Hillbillies.’ That’s almost exactly what this little shanty looked like.”
He said it was built completely from reclaimed lumber that had come out of another structure(s). He said there was ample evidence to support that with bent over nails and such.
Britt said in the original part of the house, horseshoe nails were used, which were used until the mid-1880s. He said upstairs round nails were used.
The kitchen floor was tongue and groove pine, he said.
“In front of where the wood-burning stove sat, the floor was worn down to almost 50 percent of its original thickness from foot traffic,” Britt said. “I’m guessing the kitchen was very likely either a slave quarter or the home of a sharecropper or farm laborer.”
By 1898 the school had already outgrown this house, but it remained the residence of the principle until 1905 when it was sold and moved to where it sits now, Britt said.
Britt said the house was purchased by Annie Lou Lawton Irwin, the wife of William Robert Irwin.
Britt said, “Annie Lou lived in the house until her death in 1960 and willed the house to her two unmarried living children who still lived in the house with her: Robert William Irwin Jr. and Josephine Lawton Irwin.”
He said, “Josephine died at the age of 89 in 1977 having lived in the house for 72 years, and Robert died in 1980 at age 72, having spent his entire life in the house.”
Britt said after Robert died, the house was purchased by Sidney Eugene and Juanita Moore, and they lived there until about 2010 when Sid retired from Sonoco and the couple moved away.
“The house sat empty from 2010 until I purchased it in 2015,” he said.
Renovations have included a new roof, new HardiePlank siding, 27 new high-efficient vinyl windows, 100% new electrical system, 100% new plumbing, all new Wi-Fi and voice activation HVAC, smart appliances, ultra-modern kitchen and bathrooms. The closets have also been enlarged.
“This house is set up perfectly for a bed and breakfast,” Britt said, “Or for a big family.”
“I have given this house another 100 years,” Britt said.
Britt said many people have stopped by the house since he began his work, hoping for a sneak peek or to tell him their connection to the house and its history.
“I’ve probably walked 80 or more people through the house over the years, and there has been a tremendous interest in the Hartsville community,” he said.
“One day as I was working, an SUV pulled into the back drive and a young lady came in and asked if I would come out to her car because her 95-year-old grandfather wanted to talk to me,” Britt said. “As it turned out, he was one of many people that boarded a room in the house. He lived there for several years during the 1950’s, and he was a traveling salesman.”
Now that the work is complete and the house is for sale, Britt is hosting an Open House on Jan. 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Jan. 31 from 1 to 4 p.m.
The house has its own website with before and after photos. That website is www.502isHome.com. His company website is www.RebuildMyBath.com.