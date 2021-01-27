Mike Britt renovates historic home on East Home Avenue

The upper level of the house was built using the same basic floor plan as the lower level with a couple of exceptions, he said.

“Instead of two rooms on each side, there was one large double-sized room on each side,” Britt said. “There is evidence in the wood floor that these dorm rooms had built-in bunks. I’ve chosen to not sand the floors so that this evidence can remain visible. The chimney from downstairs came up through the floor and into the attic, and each had a flue for a wood-burning stove.

“Along with the girls, the house was occupied by the principal of the school and his family. I have evidence to suggest that he probably occupied the front left room of the house,” Britt said. “At the same time they added the second floor, they also added a porch that stretched across the front of the house and wrapped around the left side for a distance of 16 feet.”

Britt said, “The kitchen, in my estimation, is actually the oldest section of the house. If you would, imagine the opening scene of ‘The Beverly Hillbillies.’ That’s almost exactly what this little shanty looked like.”

He said it was built completely from reclaimed lumber that had come out of another structure(s). He said there was ample evidence to support that with bent over nails and such.