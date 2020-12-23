Mikie Burdick is Hartsville Firefighter of the Year

HARTSVILLE – The Firefighter of the Year for the Hartsville Fire Department was announced by Chief Jeff Burr in December.

Normally, the announcement is made at the annual Christmas party, but due to COVID-19, the announcement was made at a smaller, socially distancing event with members of the department. The 2020 Firefighter of the Year, voted on by his teammates was William Michael “Mikie” Burdick.

The announcement was made on Dec. 15.

Burdick has been a full-time firefighter since 2017.

“He has worked hard and worked his way up the ranks to lieutenant,” Burr said.

He said Burdick is deserving of the recognition. This is his first time receiving the award. His name and the year will be placed on a plaque at the fire station long with all previous winners.

Burdick said he believes it is his motivation and tough training that has brought him the recognition of her fellow firefighters.

“It was a surprise,” Burdick said. “It means a lot to me for the single fact that the people around me realized I was doing something I didn’t know I was doing – my job to the best of my ability.”