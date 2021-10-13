Miss Hartsville Volunteer Abigayle Stokes to compete in state pageant

HARTSVILLE, S.C. − Miss Hartsville Volunteer Abigayle Stokes will join contestants from throughout the Palmetto State to compete for the titles of Miss South Carolina Volunteer from Oct. 22-23 at Twichell Auditorium on the campus of Converse University.

Preliminary competition will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 while the finals and crowning will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 23. Tickets for the pageant are available at misssouthcarolinavolunteerpageant.com/tickets.

Others competing for Miss South Carolina Volunteer are: Miss Clemson Volunteer Anna Newton, Miss Greenville Volunteer Ava Randall, Miss Myrtle Beach Volunteer Brooke Vu, Miss Charleston Volunteer Breana Ard, Miss Spartanburg Volunteer Madeline Owens, Miss Anderson Volunteer Tori Sizemore and Miss Golden Strip Volunteer Mattison Watson.

Competing for Miss South Carolina Teen Volunteer are Miss Aiken Volunteer Teen Lilly Hatchett, Miss Greer Volunteer Teen Hailey Lister, Miss Spartanburg Volunteer Teen Hannah Batchelor, Miss Fort Mill Volunteer Teen Emma Cook and Miss Clemson Volunteer Teen Abigail Kate Fowler.

To view the contestants, go to misssouthcarolinavolunteerpageant.com/contestants-2021