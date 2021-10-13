 Skip to main content
Miss Hartsville Volunteer Abigayle Stokes to compete in state pageant
HARTSVILLE, S.C. − Miss Hartsville Volunteer Abigayle Stokes will join contestants from throughout the Palmetto State to compete for the titles of Miss South Carolina Volunteer from Oct. 22-23 at Twichell Auditorium on the campus of Converse University.

Preliminary competition will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 while the finals and crowning will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 23. Tickets for the pageant are available at misssouthcarolinavolunteerpageant.com/tickets.

Others competing for Miss South Carolina Volunteer are: Miss Clemson Volunteer Anna Newton, Miss Greenville Volunteer Ava Randall, Miss Myrtle Beach Volunteer Brooke Vu, Miss Charleston Volunteer Breana Ard, Miss Spartanburg Volunteer Madeline Owens, Miss Anderson Volunteer Tori Sizemore and Miss Golden Strip Volunteer Mattison Watson.

Competing for Miss South Carolina Teen Volunteer are Miss Aiken Volunteer Teen Lilly Hatchett, Miss Greer Volunteer Teen Hailey Lister, Miss Spartanburg Volunteer Teen Hannah Batchelor, Miss Fort Mill Volunteer Teen Emma Cook and Miss Clemson Volunteer Teen Abigail Kate Fowler.

To view the contestants, go to misssouthcarolinavolunteerpageant.com/contestants-2021

Miss South Carolina Volunteer will receive a $10,000 educational scholarship, along with a prize package from pageant sponsors and will compete in May of 2022 in the Miss Volunteer America Pageant in Jackson, Tennessee.

Miss South Carolina Teen Volunteer will win a $5,000 educational scholarship along with prizes from pageant sponsors.

Areas of competition for the pageant include interview, swimsuit (miss), physical fitness (teen), talent, evening gown and on-stage question.

Miss South Carolina Volunteer Pageant official dancers along with the Princess Pals will also be a part of the production.

For more information on the pageant email missscvolunteerpageant@gmail.com or visit the website at misssouthcarolinavolunteerpageant.com.

