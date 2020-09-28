Murphy Monk is named Kiwanian of the Year by Hartsville Club

Monk said it became her responsibility to find a way for members of the club to connect during the pandemic.

“We began weekly Zoom meetings right at the start of COVID,” she said. “While not ideal, it at least gave us the opportunity to see each other and hear from our speakers. All I could think about when deciding how we could meet was how important our platform is for the speakers who are trying to get recognition out about their organizations, as well as how important collecting our dues payments is to being able to support all of the local charities that depend on us. So, not meeting was simply not an option.”

Monk said they were able to shift back to in-person meetings mid-summer but have continued to offer Zoom meetings for members who are not comfortable coming back just yet.

“While this was the weirdest year for me to be president, I also think it was all in God’s plan,” Monk said. “I pride myself on trying to stay positive in all situations and keep a smile on my face, so maybe all of this was just a way of a little divine intervention making sure I could keep our club laughing through some of the toughest times in recent memory. When Jay Davis presented me with Kiwanian of the Year, he referenced my smile and positive attitude several times and talked about how much it meant to the club during the past year.”