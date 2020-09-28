Murphy Monk is named Kiwanian of the Year by Hartsville Club

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Murphy Monk, the president of the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce and the outgoing president of the Hartsville Kiwanis Club, was named 2019-2020 Kiwanian of the Year at the club’s annual meeting recently.
Monk also received a plaque as outgoing Kiwanis president.
Taking over as the president is Kelly Benton.
Monk grew up in Lamar and knew she would always call Darlington County home.
She moved away to attend Clemson University, then spent a couple of years in Charleston and Richmond, Virginia, before making her way back to Hartsville in 2017.
During her time at Clemson, Monk was very involved in her sorority, Alpha Delta Pi.
“We spent a lot of time volunteering with the Ronald McDonald House,” Monk said.
That planted the seed of civic participation and volunteerism in Monk.
“I knew I wanted to find a civic club to get involved with right away when I found myself starting a professional life in Hartsville,” she said. “Kiwanis seemed like a great fit since their mission surrounds making the children of our community have the best lives and educational resources possible. I joined Kiwanis in the spring of 2018, when I felt like I was familiar enough with my job to devote some time to a civic club. Ever since then, I have been very engaged in Kiwanis and doing my best to bring our mission statement to life.”
Monk’s first leadership role in Kiwanis was the role of first vice president, which she served the term of 2018-2019.
“In that capacity, I was in charge of running the BBQ Chicken Fundraiser the club does each May,” Monk said. “During the middle of that term, I was named Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce president, which left some of my peers asking if I had to be president in everything I was involved in? The answer to that is no, but I do love a good leadership opportunity.”
Monk said she is mom to a very busy 3-year-old. Although that is challenging, Monk said, “I want her to see me as a woman who always took time to serve others and grow both professionally and personally.”
Monk said she began her term as president in September of 2019 and had no idea what the next 12 months would entail.
“The first part of my term, we were able to continue our service projects such as tutoring at the Boys & Girls Club, volunteering for Habitat for Humanity and doing Terrific Kid Presentations at our local schools. We were gearing up for BBQ Chicken planning to begin when our world was shut down,” Monk said. “Our club halted in-person meetings the middle of March, and I had no idea how much I would miss the weekly socialization with our members. From announcing birthdays, to hearing updates on grandchildren, to learning each other’s dessert choices, we really do have a very well-connected group, and I look forward to our weekly interactions.”
Monk said it became her responsibility to find a way for members of the club to connect during the pandemic.
“We began weekly Zoom meetings right at the start of COVID,” she said. “While not ideal, it at least gave us the opportunity to see each other and hear from our speakers. All I could think about when deciding how we could meet was how important our platform is for the speakers who are trying to get recognition out about their organizations, as well as how important collecting our dues payments is to being able to support all of the local charities that depend on us. So, not meeting was simply not an option.”
Monk said they were able to shift back to in-person meetings mid-summer but have continued to offer Zoom meetings for members who are not comfortable coming back just yet.
“While this was the weirdest year for me to be president, I also think it was all in God’s plan,” Monk said. “I pride myself on trying to stay positive in all situations and keep a smile on my face, so maybe all of this was just a way of a little divine intervention making sure I could keep our club laughing through some of the toughest times in recent memory. When Jay Davis presented me with Kiwanian of the Year, he referenced my smile and positive attitude several times and talked about how much it meant to the club during the past year.”
Monk said being named Kiwanian of the Year is not only a great honor, “This award to me means that I poured my heart and soul into the well-being of this organization, and that is exactly what I have set out to do since the day I joined.
“Anyone that knows me knows once I am involved in something, I give it 110%. So, when we look back on 2020, we might not have any events to remember or as large of a community presence or a presence at the buffet but if any one person in Kiwanis can look at this year and remember a time that I brought a smile to their face, I consider my time well served.”
The Kiwanis Club meets weekly on Thursday at the Hartsville Country Club.
