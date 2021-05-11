Neptune Island set to reopen Saturday

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartville's water park is set to offer season pass holders the opportunity to splish and splash this weekend.

Jordan Braddock, the general manager of the water park on the edge of Byerly Park, was asked by Hartsville Mayor Mel Pennington IV to speak about the park before a presentation of a proclamation declaring May Water Safety Month.

"So, we are opening this weekend," Braddock said. "We're opening on Saturday for our 2020 and 2021 season passholders."

She added that the park had extended 2020 season passes until June 30 with the option to renew the passes from July 1 to July 15 at an unspecified discounted rate. Braddock added that the park's cabanas are almost completely booked for Saturdays.

Braddock added that the park will be open weekends and Memorial Day only until June 11.

"We are opening a new kitchen," Braddock said. "[It will be] a full scale kitchen ... It is beautiful. It will not be open this weekend but hopefully by next weekend we will be full running."

She added that there would be food trucks available this weekend. Braddock said there would be new desserts to try out this year.