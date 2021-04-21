Neptune Island Waterpark offers rewards for good grades

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Neptune Island Waterpark has embarked on an incentive program to spur students to make good grades.

The Hartsville waterpark is continuing the Splashin’ Grades Program during its fourth summer season.

This program rewards students from kindergarten (5K) through 12th grade with one single-day admission when they provide a printed fourth quarter report card for the 2020-2021 school year with A or AB Honor Roll status. Neptune Island will honor the equivalent grade in any school’s grading system.

This promotion is valid June 5 through June 30.

Neptune Island Waterpark believes that students who work hard in school should be rewarded, and a fun day at the park is a great way to do that.

“We saw great success with this program during its debut season in 2019 and would like to once again reward students, especially after the unprecedented year we experienced in 2020,” said Jordan Braddock, Neptune Island Waterpark’s general manager. “We at Neptune Island know how hard kids work during the school year to maintain good grades, and we are excited to take this opportunity to reward them with some fun in the sun and splashin’ around the park this June. We hope to see a lot of parents bringing their kids out to take advantage of this fun reward.”