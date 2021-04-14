New Darlington County organization to champion underserved youth and families

DARLINGTON – A new organization, Genesis Community Foundation, has been formed in Darlington County to support the community’s underserved youth and families.

“Youth are our future and our hope,” said Patsy Sawyer, executive director of Genesis Community Foundation. “

She said to value youth is to nurture and support their continuous development while building the groundwork for a better tomorrow.

Organized in December 2020, Genesis Community Foundation is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) with a mission “to improve the quality of life for disadvantaged and underserved youth and their families through education and advocacy as well as to serve, to provide, and to unite communities within and across the county of Darlington as well as Olanta, South Carolina and across the state of South Carolina.”

“The Genesis Community Foundation is a significant investment in our county and our citizens,” said Mal Hyman, board chairman of the foundation. “The foundation is poised to make an impact on some of the unique challenges that face this part of the state. The board has already had many discussions about the opportunities that this foundation brings to the region. The board and staff look forward serving the area.”