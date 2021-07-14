 Skip to main content
New Vision Community Development Corporation receives $6,000 donation
New Vision Community Development Corporation receives $6,000 donation

HARTSVILLE – New Vision Community Development Corporation has received a $6,000 donation from Dino James, native of Darlington County and founder and CEO of A James Global Services Inc, a Small Business Administration 8a certified federal contracting company based in Columbia.

“This generous donation will assist New Vision in rendering much-needed services to the underserved in our community,” said Calvin Daniels, President/CEO. “To have individuals like Mr. James contribute back into the community that he grew up in is certainly indicative of his love for community.”

Daniels said the funds will be used to enhance their Summer Enrichment Program that incorporates character building; education instruction designed to keep the youth academically focused during the summer; opportunities to learn entrepreneurial skills; as well as being exposed to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) learning.

“Our Summer Enrichment Program will also provide breakfast and lunch for the youth,” Daniels said.

The program began June 28 and ends Aug. 13. Hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

New Vision Community Development Corporation is a 501©(3) nonprofit, located in Darlington County.

To learn more about A James Global Services, Inc. visit ajamesglobal.com

New Vision Community Development Corporation receives $6,000 donation

James

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
