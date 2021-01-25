No coronavirus deaths reported Monday in Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Only five new confirmed coronavirus deaths were reported Monday in South Carolina, and none was from the Pee Dee.
South Carolina health officials reported 2,736 confirmed cases Monday, including 247 in the Pee Dee and 406 in Greenville County.
That was the first time in six days that the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported fewer than 3,000 confirmed cases.
Florence County led Monday with 106 cases, followed by Darlington and Williamsburg counties (41 each), Dillon County (29), Marlboro County (20) and Marion County (10).
Since March, South Carolina has reported 379, 775 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 41,642 probable cases, 5,920 deaths and 632 probable deaths.
As of Saturday, 4,699,198 tests have been conducted in the state. That included 10,798 on Saturday. The rate of positivity was 25.3%.
To find a testing opportunity, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.
Of the 11,285 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 9,079 are occupied (80.45%). Of those, 2,201 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (224.24%).
Of the 1,772 ICU beds in the state, 1,373 are occupied (77.48%). Of those, 429 (19.49%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Of the 1,979 ventilators in the state, 673 are in use (34.01%) and 262 are in use with COVID-19 patients (11.9%).
Of the 542,750 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine that have been received in South Carolina, 277,258 have been administered (51.1%).
DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.