One person dies in shooting Saturday morning in Darlington County

Darington County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the club at approximately 1:15 a.m. and found the victim at the scene, Capt. Kaynnera Capers wrote in a release.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact investigators with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at 843-398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit p3tips.com. Anyone also can submit tips through the agency's app. Text “DCSO” to 95577 for a link to download. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.