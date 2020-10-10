 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One person dies in shooting Saturday morning in Darlington County
0 comments

One person dies in shooting Saturday morning in Darlington County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LAMAR, S.C. − One person was shot and killed early Saturday morning at a Darlington County club on Davis Street outside of Lamar.

Darington County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the club at approximately 1:15 a.m. and found the victim at the scene, Capt. Kaynnera Capers wrote in a release.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact investigators with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at 843-398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit p3tips.com. Anyone also can submit tips through the agency's app. Text “DCSO” to 95577 for a link to download. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Maxyne's opens Thursday in Hartsville

  • +2

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – A ribbon cutting was held Monday morning at Maxyne’s restaurant in downtown Hartsville. The restaurant will officially open…

COVID numbers drop as state experiences reporting delay
News

COVID numbers drop as state experiences reporting delay

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 197 new confirmed cases and 53 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 21 additional confirmed deaths and 1 new probable death.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert