Only 2 confirmed coronavirus deaths reported in Pee Dee

Of the 1,752 ICU beds in the state, 1,322 are occupied (75.46%). Of those, 354 (23.34%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Of the 1,990 ventilators in the state, 616 are in use (30.95%) and 211 are in use with COVID-19 patients (13.91%).

Of the 947,750 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine that have been received in South Carolina, 577,502 have been administered (60.9%).

Of the 532,350 doses of the Pfizer vaccine received in South Carolina, 73% have been administered.

Of the 212,000 does of the Moderna vaccine received in the state, 57% have been administered.

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.

DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432