Only 2 confirmed coronavirus deaths reported in Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina health officials reported only two confirmed coronavirus deaths in the Pee Dee on Monday.
Darlington and Marlboro counties each reported one death. Darlington, Marion and Williamsburg counties each reported one probable coronavirus death.
This was on a day when only 1,510 confirmed coronavirus cases were reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. That is the state’s lowest total since Dec. 1, when 1,297 confirmed cases were reported.
SCDHEC also reported 83 probable cases, 34 deaths and seven probable deaths.
In the Pee Dee, 122 confirmed cases and 11 probable cases were reported. Florence County led with 46 cases (seven probable cases). Darlington County was next (24/1), followed by Dillon County (16), Williamsburg County (14), Marlboro County (11/2) and Marion County (11/1)
Statewide, the cumulative totals are 414,573 confirmed cases and 53,830 probable cases, 6,881 confirmed deaths and 809 probable deaths.
As of Saturday, 5,282,897 tests have been conducted in the state. That included 31,266 on Saturday. The rate of positivity was 7.0%.
To find a testing opportunity, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.
Of the 11,332 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,761 are occupied (77.31%). Of those, 1,517 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (17.32%).
Of the 1,752 ICU beds in the state, 1,322 are occupied (75.46%). Of those, 354 (23.34%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Of the 1,990 ventilators in the state, 616 are in use (30.95%) and 211 are in use with COVID-19 patients (13.91%).
Of the 947,750 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine that have been received in South Carolina, 577,502 have been administered (60.9%).
Of the 532,350 doses of the Pfizer vaccine received in South Carolina, 73% have been administered.
Of the 212,000 does of the Moderna vaccine received in the state, 57% have been administered.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.