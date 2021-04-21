Only 3 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Florence County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Of the 391 confirmed coronavirus cases that were reported Wednesday in South Carolina and 14 that were reported in the Pee Dee, only three were reported in Florence County.

Florence County also reported one probable case out of the 356 reported in the state and 18 reported in the Pee Dee.

Of the 11 confirmed deaths reported Wednesday in the state, none was reported in the Pee Dee.

Darlington County led the Pee Dee with six confirmed cases and five probable cases. Florence County was next, followed by Marlboro County (2/6), Marion County (2/2), Dillon County (1/1) and Williamsburg County (0/3).

To date, the state’s cumulative totals are 476,958 confirmed cases, 94,411 probable cases, 8,247 confirmed deaths, 1,118 probable deaths and 7,210,594 tests conducted.

On Monday, the state reported 9,090 tests conducted with 6.3% positivity.

Of the 11,329 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,782 are occupied (77.52%). Of those, 529 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (6.02%).

As of Monday, 2,657,512 vaccine doses have been received by South Carolina residents, according to state health officials.